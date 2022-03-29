ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

No chance of Super League being revived, says European Club Association boss

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5lGa_0essh4zd00

There is no potential for the European Super League to be resurrected, according to European Club Association chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi.

The breakaway competition collapsed within 72 hours of its official inception last April amid fan outrage and opposition from the football authorities, but its backers at Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus remain convinced the project is not a failure and that the European game is in desperate need of reform.

Al Khelaifi, the president of Paris St Germain who rejected invitations to join the league last year, says the prospect of revenues for clubs up by 40 per cent in the next Champions League cycle from 2024 prove the plotters were “wrong on every single angle”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wS54v_0essh4zd00
The European Super League plans were met with a wave of protests (Zac Goodwin/PA). (PA Archive)

He said at the ECA General Assembly in Vienna on Tuesday: “Regarding the non-Super League, it doesn’t exist. Not the first (version), not the second.

“Everybody is against it – from the fans, the media, clubs, small and big clubs. They are three (clubs) only.”

The ECA and European football’s governing body UEFA have set up a joint venture to sell the commercial rights to club competitions from 2024, which Al Khelaifi has previously described as a “tectonic shift” in the dynamic between clubs and the confederation, giving clubs greater control over their destiny.

Revenue from Europe’s club competitions in 2024-27 is understood to be projected at five billion US dollars (£3.8bn) per season, up from 3.6bn US dollars (£2.7bn) per season in the current cycle.

Al Khelaifi added: “The strange thing is, they (Barcelona, Real and Juventus) enjoy playing now in UEFA competition. They’re enjoying playing in the best competition.

I don’t think there’s a way that they potentially can do something like this (resurrect the Super League) because we are here united

“I don’t think there’s a way that they potentially can do something like this (resurrect the Super League) because we are here united.

“Here at the ECA, we found our unity in 2021 – how we’ll be together, working as one family and looking after each other. I think that’s the main goal and we’ve done it.

“Now we’re looking at the potential and what we can in 2022, one of these is the increased value of UEFA competition, proving at every single angle that they’re wrong and that we’re going to grow bigger and bigger.”

LaLiga president Javier Tebas claimed at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit earlier this month that the presidents of Barca, Real and Juve had met in Turin to discuss a new-look Super League.

He said they were trying to design a model that did not include English clubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZrdb_0essh4zd00
LaLiga president Javier Tebas believes the architects of last year’s Super League are working on new plans (Handout/PA) (PA Media)

At the same conference, Juve president and former ECA chairman Andrea Agnelli refused to confirm if talks were under way over a new league but added: “Last year was the first time not one, not two, not three, but 12 clubs made a statement, which was a profound shout of alarm to the system, that we have to do something to create a sustainable industry.”

The Super League trio are challenging UEFA in the European Court of Justice.

They claim UEFA’s decision to block the Super League and to sanction the clubs involved was abuse of a dominant position and a breach of European competition law.

Agnelli said: “I place a lot of trust in the judges of the European Court of Justice, who are the true keepers of the European Union and European values.

“Any promoter should be allowed, in a free environment, to promote a product and then if people are qualified, invited, they can freely decide (to join) without being told no by a monopolistic operator, and the only gatekeeper for the industry.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

Champions League quarter-finals: The clubs who dream of being kings of Europe

Holders Chelsea will lead a trio of Premier League clubs into the Champions League quarter-finals as Europe’s elite battle it out for the continent’s biggest club prize. The world champions, last season’s beaten finalists Manchester City and 2019 winners Liverpool will battle it out with European aristocrats Real Madrid and Bayern Munich among a field which also includes Portugal’s Benfica.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jonas Eidevall expects Kim Little to inspire Arsenal in the Champions League

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall expects “phenomenal” captain Kim Little to prove inspirational in her side’s bid to reach the Champions League semi-finals. The Gunners are all square with Wolfsburg after last week’s first leg ended 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium and Little will lead Eidevall’s side in the return leg at the Volkswagon Arena on Thursday.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Tebas
Person
Andrea Agnelli
Daily Mail

North Macedonia's giant-killers are offered €500,000 reward by their prime minister if they destroy Cristiano Ronaldo's dream and complete staggering qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

North Macedonia have been given a financial incentive to beat Portugal in their World Cup qualifier this evening. Prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised to pay the squad €500,000 (£421,000) if they overcome Portugal in the play-off final, according to The Mirror. The two sides will meet in...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Ronaldo says Portugal ready to avoid an upset like Italy's

With a spot on the line for what could be his fifth and final World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy’s hopes of making it to the tournament in Qatar. Portugal faces a winner-take-all game on Tuesday against North Macedonia, the...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#European Club Association#The European Super League#Real Madrid#Juventus#The Eca General Assembly
Daily Mail

'You don't have to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City to play for France': In-demand Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni plays down prospect of a big-money transfer away from Ligue 1 this summer

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has played down interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City insisting he can play for France no matter where he plays his club football. The rising star is one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe presently with the clubs including Real, City,...
SOCCER
SkySports

Manchester United to reignite interest in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly once again set to attempt to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio. Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly be handed a new short-term deal at the Emirates as Barcelona and Lyon eye up a free transfer. Mohamed...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Laughing Cristiano Ronaldo appears to poke fun at Cedric Soares' jumping technique as superstar leads Portugal in training ahead of World Cup qualifying showdown with North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but mock Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares for the way in which he headed the ball during Portugal training at the Estadio do Dragao. The two Premier League stars were filmed knocking the ball around with their national team-mates ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off clash with North Macedonia on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Criterion Club in St Albans to stage first event of controversial Super League

The Criterion Club in St Albans will host the first event of the lucrative and controversial Saudi-backed golf Super League in June. The league has announced its eight-tournament schedule, called the LIV Golf Invitational, which boasts a total prize fund of USD250million, and which will also stage events in the US, Bangkok and Jeddah.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Zlatan Ibrahimovic REFUSES to rule out continuing to play for Sweden despite the 40-year-old missing out on Qatar after his country's defeat by Poland in the World Cup play-offs

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that he is not yet ready to call time on his international career despite missing out on this year's World Cup. Sweden faced Poland in a World Cup play-off on Tuesday but goals from Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski saw the Poles book their place in Qatar.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy