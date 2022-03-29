ADM T&F Field Teams Plan to Run in Earlham

I grew up watching the Hayden Fry Hawkeyes. Tim Dwight was easily my favorite player. I watched as Alford and the men’s basketball team made a run in the NCAA tournament with Luke Recker and Reggie Evans. I have enjoyed and been emotionally moved by “the wave” at Iowa Football Games towards the children hospital above Kinnick. I have enjoyed the likes of Gable, and the Brands brothers, and their tenacity and work ethic on the wrestling mat! My mother worked as a pharmaceutical tech and my sister has worked as a nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics. Truly the U of I has been a big part of my life. In fact, to this day, I continue to follow closely and work with some prominent Hawkeyes including or very own Gary Dolphin.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO