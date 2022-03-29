ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash premiums rise amid recovering aviation demand

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

SINGAPORE, March 29 (Reuters) - Asian cash premiums for jet fuel rose on Tuesday, lingering close to record highs from last week as global aviation demand recuperates and airlines raise capacity for the next few months. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF, which have more than doubled in the last two weeks, were at a premium of $7.74 a barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with $7.44 per barrel a day earlier. Global airline capacity rose 3.2% this week to 83.4 million seats, still about 23% lower compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, according to aviation data firm OAG. Total scheduled airline capacity in South Asia in the week to Monday rose 5.3% from the previous week, while scheduled seats in South East Asia were up 3.9%, OAG data showed. But a rise in COVID-19 cases in Shanghai has seen the city enter a new period of lockdown resulting in the removal of over 1.1 million seats from the Chinese domestic market, OAG said in a statement. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $24.03 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $25.05 per barrel on Monday. CHINA LOCKDOWNS - Anti-COVID lockdowns have dampened consumption of transportation fuels in China to a point where some independent refiners have resorted to trying to resell crude purchased for delivery over the next two months, traders and analysts said. - While other nations ease restrictions as they rebound from the pandemic, China has adhered to a 'zero COVID-19" policy, imposing strict restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, although its caseload is modest by global standards. - Shanghai's lockdown has also crimped jet fuel demand, though there are other factors at play in the aviation sector, including an air disaster last week that was China's worst in 28 years. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous session's losses as Kazakhstan's supplies continued to be disrupted and major producers showed no sign of being in a hurry to boost output significantly. - Russia said on Monday it will not supply gas to Europe for free as it works out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles but G7 nations refused the demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 134.23 -4.16 -3.01 138.39 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.12 -0.53 33.33 -1.59 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 134.53 -4.16 -3.00 138.69 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.82 -0.53 41.09 -1.29 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 137.38 -4.21 -2.97 141.59 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.03 -0.58 -36.02 1.61 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 142.91 -3.4 -2.32 146.31 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 6.56 0.23 3.63 6.33 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 136.93 -3.39 -2.42 140.32 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 7.74 0.3 4.03 7.44 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

384K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oil tumbles below $100 a barrel

US oil prices tumbled below $100 a barrel on Monday, unwinding a significant chunk of the recent spike caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Oil plunged more than 8%, touching a low of $99.76 a barrel. That means oil has lost almost roughly quarter of its value since touching a near 14-year high of $130.50 a barrel on March 6.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. oil exports surge, drawing crude away from storage hub

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil exports have climbed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and barrels of domestic oil that would typically go to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub are instead being exported via the Gulf Coast, traders said. The invasion threw the oil market into disarray, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Jet Fuel#Asian#Oag#Chinese
International Business Times

Oil Prices Soar On Saudi, Russian Supply Fears

Oil prices soared Monday as a weekend attack on Saudi facilities and discussions among European Union members over banning Russian crude raised concerns about global supplies. Top producer Saudi Arabia warned that Yemeni rebel attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities pose a "direct threat" to global supplies, while Baltic states indicated they would favor an embargo of Russian crude in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Biden’s ban on Russian imports means $150 per barrel of oil, a $5 gallon of gas or higher, and a 1 in 3 recession risk: Moody’s

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean oil prices as high as $150 per barrel and a one in three risk of recession in the U.S., Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi said on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia's gas supply to Europe at risk as rouble deadline nears

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia said it would work out practical arrangements by Thursday for foreign companies to pay for its gas in roubles, raising the probability of supply disruptions as Western nations have so far rejected Moscow's demand for a currency switch. President Vladimir Putin's order last week...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
TRAFFIC
TheAtlantaVoice

Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more

The US oil industry doesn’t appear to be in any rush to come to the rescue of Americans struggling with high gas prices. Oil company CEOs say Wall Street is to blame. Fifty-nine percent of oil executives said investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth, […] The post Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DALLAS, GA
International Business Times

Oil Prices Sink, Stocks Surge On Ukraine Hopes After Talks

World oil prices dived and European and US stocks rallied on Tuesday as apparent progress in peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv sparked hope of an end to the Ukraine conflict. Oil prices fell by more than five percent, with New York's WTI contract dipping under $100 per barrel as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's daily oil output could climb 100,000 barrels by year's end, regulator estimates

North Dakota’s oil output could climb another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 amid high crude prices, a state energy regulator estimates. The U.S. could ultimately supplant about 750,000 of the 5 million barrels Russia had exported daily to countries that are now backing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told reporters Tuesday at his monthly press briefing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

A mixed start for stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday as gains for some big technology companies are offset by weakness in energy stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%. Crude oil prices sank about 7% as China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and its financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields eased back after shooting higher this month.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher after reports of an attack on a Saudi oil facility

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, giving up earlier losses as reports of an attack on a Saudi oil facility renewed worries about tight global crude supplies. Oil prices had been trading lower before the news of the attack, after the European Union didn't ban much-needed oil from Russia, like its U.S. counterpart did earlier this month. The European Union can't sanction Russian oil completely, but the attack on an oil facility reminds traders that Yemen's Houthi rebels have the ability to shut down production in Saudi Arabia, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash differentials strengthen, cracks climb

SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Thursday, after middle distillate inventories in Singapore dropped to a three-week low. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at a premium of $4.20 a barrel to Singapore quotes, up from $3.34 per barrel a day earlier. The front-month time spread for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore widened its backwardation on Thursday to trade at $6.25 per barrel, compared with $4.20 a barrel on Wednesday. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil jumped to a week-high of $25.68 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $19.61 per barrel in the previous session. The gasoil cracks have shed about 42% since hitting a record high of $44.04 a barrel last week, but they are still more than double compared with their five-year seasonal average for this time of the year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories dropped 4.7% to 7.6 million barrels in the week to March 16, according to Enterprise Singapore data. This week's stocks were about 46% lower than a year earlier. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 7.8 million barrels so far this year, compared with an average of 11.8 million barrels in 2021, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 332,000 barrels in the week to March 11, versus expectations for a 1.8 million-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose about 3% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said markets could lose three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian crude and refined products from April. - Countries have announced fuel subsidies to cushion consumers from the impact of soaring energy prices after oil skyrocketed last week to 14-year highs. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 121.63 8.85 7.85 112.78 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.55 0.92 -37.25 -2.47 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 121.95 8.85 7.82 113.1 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.23 0.92 -42.79 -2.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 122.51 8.72 7.66 113.79 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.67 0.79 -54.11 -1.46 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 127.38 8.79 7.41 118.59 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 4.2 0.86 25.75 3.34 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 120.95 5.37 4.65 115.58 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 3.85 0.11 2.94 3.74 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asia Gold-Indians cash in on high gold prices; COVID resurge hits China demand

* Indian dealers offer up to $53 discount amid weak demand. * Singapore sees $1.20-1.50 premiums; wholesalers cover shorts. March 25 (Reuters) - High bullion prices led some people to sell old jewellery in India this week amid dim physical gold demand, while a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China hit purchases of the precious metal in the country.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Oil Tumbles To 2-week Low On Ukraine Talks, Fears Over China Demand

Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday, sliding to a two-week low as ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine eased fears of further supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China fuelled concerns about slower demand. Brent futures dropped $5.95 or 5.6% to $100.95 a barrel by 0747 GMT after tumbling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

384K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy