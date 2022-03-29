ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Deputy-shooting justified for suspect attempting to escape officers, according to DA

By Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 1 day ago

Lebanon County Deputy Sheriff's officer-involved shooting in December against a Lebanon man they were serving a warrant to was justified, District Attorney Pier Hess Graf announced Monday.

Deputy sheriffs were attempting to arrest Victor Rivera on an active warrant Dec. 14 and located him outside of his residence, Graf said in a news release. Rivera attempted to escape deputies via his pick-up truck.

During the course of the incident, Graf said Rivera drove toward multiple deputies, backed his truck into a building and then ran over a separate curb.

"Fearing for his life and the lives of his fellow deputies, one member of the Sheriff's Department fired two (2) shots in the direction of Rivera's vehicle," the district attorney wrote. "No injures were reported."

The Lebanon County Detective Bureau and Graf's office investigated the shooting. It was determined the deputy fired his weapon to protect himself and others, according to Graf.

Victor Rivera: Suspect still at large after attempting to run over deputies during arrest, Lebanon DA says

Officials did not release the name of the deputy who fired on Rivera.

Rivera remains at large, with officials describing him as a dark-haired male, approximately 6 feet tall and medium build. Rivera's registration plate for his Ford truck is ZSX-3144.

"Efforts to encourage Rivera to turn himself in and provide a statement proved unsuccessful," Graf said in the release.

Graf's office did not state where in Lebanon County this incident took place, or what original charges Rivera was facing. New charges against Rivera include simple assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, according to court documents.

The incident is under investigation by the Lebanon County Detectives Bureau.

Max Schollenberger Trial: 'Pure evil': Quick verdict for Kimberly Maurer in tortured death of Max Schollenberger

Kenelm Shirk: Cornwall resident pleads guilty to threatening to murder Democratic U.S. Senators

Anyone with information on the incident or Victor Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 717-228-4403 or Lebanon County Crimestoppers at 717-270-9800.  Electronic tips may also be submitted via email to Lebanon County Crimewatch at lebanonda.org.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Deputy-shooting justified for suspect attempting to escape officers, according to DA

