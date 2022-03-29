ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County Board District 16 candidates discuss senior population, taxes ahead of spring election

By Renee Hickman, Wausau Daily Herald
 1 day ago
Incumbent Bill Conway will face challenger Tony Sherfinski in a race for the Marathon County Board District 16 seat in the spring election on April 5. For information on voter registration and polling locations, you can visit MyVote Wisconsin's website.

The Wausau Daily Herald asked each candidate to address important issues in the county and why they believe they are the best candidate for the position.

Bill Conway

Age: 53

Occupation: Director of operations

Education: Bachelor of Arts degree

Tony Sherfinski

Age: Not provided

Occupation: Engineer

Education: Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering

What made you decide to run for county board?

Conway: I believe people in Marathon County deserve an open and honest voice in county affairs. One of the most basic tenets of quality governing is making yourself available and holding yourself accountable.

Less judgement and more connection is what we need, and I believe my record and actions from my first term show that this is one of the strengths I bring to the county board. Put simply, I want to restore people’s faith and interest in our local government.

Sherfinski: I’m a constitutional conservative and also very passionate about defending our American culture and values. The last several years the Marathon County Board has become very divisive. Marathon County is a wonderful place to live. I’ve been blessed to live here practically my entire life, and I feel it’s time to bring back common sense to the county board.

It's also time to stand up and defend our culture, values and our Constitution. So, I asked myself two questions: “If not me, then who?” and “If not now, when?”

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Conway: I feel that I can relate to people in the Schofield and Weston area, having attended all their city and village meetings over the last few years. People want to know they can reach out and have their concerns addressed, and I have a strong track record in maintaining open communication avenues with my constituents.

Also, raising four kids while working at a nonprofit has given me a deep understanding of not only living within a budget, but I know the importance of striving for the absolute best bang for your buck.

Sherfinski: Over the years I’ve been involved in community service with many different organizations. Stepping up to serve on the county board is just another way to give back to the community.

I listen to people and get many different viewpoints. I go digging for the information and facts needed to make good decisions. These are problem-solving skills and when you get right down to it, that’s what the county board is there to do – solve problems.

What are the most pressing issues facing the county and what steps would you take to address them?

Conway: I believe addressing the needs of our oldest residents will be the biggest challenge for the county in the coming years. I want to make sure that the seniors in our communities have the ability to live life as they like and to stay in their homes as long as they'd like.

North Central Health Care and the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin are invaluable county assets, and I intend to ensure they succeed by insisting on a posting to the Health and Human Services Committee.

Sherfinski: 1) Living within our means and reducing the tax burden on the residents of Marathon County.

2) Eliminating the wheel tax and the 0.5% county sales tax. These hit the elderly living on a fixed income and those with lower income levels the hardest.

3) Have a clear understanding of what we must do, versus what we would like to do. Let's take care of what we must do first. Then if we have additional resources, by all means, let's look at programs or projects that will make Marathon County a better, more welcoming place for all of us.

What is your opinion on the 'Community for All' resolution that failed to pass last year, and do you think another such resolution should be brought before the board?

Conway: The "Community For All" resolution embodied four of the six core values of Marathon County: service, integrity, diversity and shared purpose. Sadly, partisan politics reared its head and soon misinformation and accusations abounded, filing people into “camps” to be supported or decried and that certainly was not what the resolution stood for.

The county board is nonpartisan for a very good reason; it lets us get things done. Forming up into teams for an “us vs. them” conflict helps exactly no one and is the antithesis of acting for the public good. We all should be part of the “us” and we all need to listen to and support one another. That was the spirit of the resolution and is something we all can achieve.

​​​​​​​Sherfinski: Based on input from talking with people in my district and knocking on doors, many people felt the board was not creating a welcoming community but instead was tearing one apart.

We work together best when we work with people based on the content of their character. We don't need a county resolution to treat each others with respect.

