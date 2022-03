NEW YORK — Is your latest online purchase doomed to collect dust? A new survey suggests a majority of buyers have regrets over the things they order over the internet. The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults found 74 percent have experienced “buyer’s remorse” after purchasing items online. Some common regrets include feeling like the item was less valuable than expected (39%), not using it as frequently as expected (34%), and having spent too much money in the first place (32%).

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO