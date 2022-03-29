ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gas prices in Massachusetts holding well above $4 per gallon

By Michael P. Norton, State House News Service
WBUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices continue to hold at elevated levels in Massachusetts, as residents and businesses shell out more to get around and to move their products. AAA Massachusetts reported Monday that gasoline is averaging $4.24 a gallon,...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
There has been a little bit of good news on the rising cost of fuel front. AAA, the American Automobile Association's daily check of gas prices around the nation has shown that prices have been pretty steady or actually falling for the past few days. That doesn't mean they are still outrageous and that doesn't mean you and I couldn't and wouldn't appreciate a little help in paying those higher prices.
As gas prices spike to historic levels, it’s hard not to remember the good old days — but how good were they, really?. Adjusting for inflation gives an apples-to-apples comparison to the numbers we’re seeing today. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, let’s take a look at 50 years of gas prices.
Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
For years politicians have said the booming American oil industry would make the country "energy independent." Indeed, the United States is the world's largest producer of oil. That puts it two spots ahead of Russia, which shocked the world — and oil markets — by invading Ukraine. Saudi Arabia is the second-largest producer.
WASHINGTON — With Americans suffering from pain at the pump from record-high gas prices, ideas to ease the cost burden are being floated to lawmakers at the federal level. Los Angeles became the first big city in the United States to achieve a petrol price of $6 or more on Tuesday. According to GasBuddy, the national average gas price in the United States is starting to fall after reaching a high of $4.35 per gallon on March 10.
As is the case with many industries, the biggest financial and operational issue facing many cannabis bosses today is staffing, which likely won’t get any better with soaring gas prices. The rising price of gas is an unavoidable reality for millions of Americans today, and it is already making...
In one week, the average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama dropped eight cents to $4.08 a gallon. Now people are left asking one question: Is this a trend we'll continue to see?. “It’s possible but I think the most likely scenario right now is that we just...
LisaB

Gas Prices are high and only getting higher. Should we be worried?

rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.

