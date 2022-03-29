Gas prices in Massachusetts holding well above $4 per gallon
By Michael P. Norton, State House News Service
Gas prices continue to hold at elevated levels in Massachusetts, as residents and businesses shell out more to get around and to move their products. AAA Massachusetts reported Monday that gasoline is averaging $4.24 a gallon,...
And just like that, stimulus payments are starting to look like they’re back in the cards for millions of Americans. Thanks to a somewhat surprising catalyst — the rising prices at the pump, which are prompting lawmakers to propose different forms of what amounts to a gas rebate.
Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
There has been a little bit of good news on the rising cost of fuel front. AAA, the American Automobile Association's daily check of gas prices around the nation has shown that prices have been pretty steady or actually falling for the past few days. That doesn't mean they are still outrageous and that doesn't mean you and I couldn't and wouldn't appreciate a little help in paying those higher prices.
As gas prices spike to historic levels, it’s hard not to remember the good old days — but how good were they, really?. Adjusting for inflation gives an apples-to-apples comparison to the numbers we’re seeing today. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, let’s take a look at 50 years of gas prices.
Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
For years politicians have said the booming American oil industry would make the country "energy independent." Indeed, the United States is the world's largest producer of oil. That puts it two spots ahead of Russia, which shocked the world — and oil markets — by invading Ukraine. Saudi Arabia is the second-largest producer.
U.S. gas prices dropped by a penny overnight with the average cost of a gallon of gasoline now standing at $4.242 as lawmakers around the country attempt to ease the pain at the pump. The previous high was set on March 11 when a gallon of gasoline in the United...
March 16 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said on Wednesday riders in the United States, except for those in New York City and Nevada, would have to pay an extra 55 cents for their commute as the ride-hailing company looks to cushion the impact of high gas prices on drivers.
Illinois Reps. Lauren Underwood and Jesús “Chuy” Garcia are listed as co-sponsors of a bill to provide Americans with monthly rebate checks to help defray the escalating costs of gasoline, with a windfall profits tax being levied against oil companies to help pay for the program. According...
WASHINGTON — With Americans suffering from pain at the pump from record-high gas prices, ideas to ease the cost burden are being floated to lawmakers at the federal level. Los Angeles became the first big city in the United States to achieve a petrol price of $6 or more on Tuesday. According to GasBuddy, the national average gas price in the United States is starting to fall after reaching a high of $4.35 per gallon on March 10.
Gas hit new highs this week, as the US clamps down on Russian oil imports in response to its invasion of Ukraine and as demand continues to far outstrip supply. On Friday the average price hit a record $4.33 a gallon, according to AAA, driving past the $4 mark for the sixth day in a row.
As is the case with many industries, the biggest financial and operational issue facing many cannabis bosses today is staffing, which likely won’t get any better with soaring gas prices. The rising price of gas is an unavoidable reality for millions of Americans today, and it is already making...
In one week, the average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama dropped eight cents to $4.08 a gallon. Now people are left asking one question: Is this a trend we'll continue to see?. “It’s possible but I think the most likely scenario right now is that we just...
SURGING gas prices are continuing to drain the wallets of Americans across the country. Currently, the national average gas price per gallon is sitting at about $4.33, up from roughly $3.49 in February. The rapidly rising gas prices are a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in addition to...
U.S. gasoline prices at the pump marked their first decline in 12 weeks on Monday, but demand for the fuel has continued to climb despite near-record high prices, according to GasBuddy. “Motorists should enjoy the decline while it lasts,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told MarketWatch...
Jeannie Ward was driving through the coastal Mendocino County town of Gualala Monday afternoon when she spotted a Chevron station advertising a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline for $5.80. Most drivers would have balked at spending that much on gas. Ward, though, had 14 more miles to go before hitting...
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
