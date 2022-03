On March 25, two young cousins were on Instagram Live in St. Louis when one child shot the other before killing herself. Twelve-year-old Paris Harvey and 14-year-old Kuaron Harvey were making an Instagram live video in a bathroom. Paris had the gun to Kuaron’s head and the gun went off, and afterward, the video showed Paris reaching for the gun as it went off again.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO