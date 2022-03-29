ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Why haven’t the people fined over partygate been identified?

By Margaret Davis
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4bCk_0essdRXL00

Partygate detectives have confirmed that the first batch of fines for alleged Covid breaches will be issued but questions remain over whether the individuals involved will be identified.

– Why haven’t the recipients of partygate fines been named by police?

Police have confirmed that 20 fines are expected to be issued over gatherings held during lockdown in government buildings, but will not identify the individuals concerned.

While it is usual practice for forces to identify someone facing a criminal charge, this is not the case with lesser offences dealt with via on-the-spot fines, such as Covid breaches or speeding offences.

The Metropolitan Police said it is following guidelines issued by professional body the College of Policing for communication between the media and police.

It quoted these as saying: “Identities of people dealt with by cautions, speeding fines and other fixed penalties – out-of-court disposals – should not be released or confirmed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38kAmm_0essdRXL00

– How have other alleged lockdown breaches been publicised by the force?

Several other cases involving large gatherings have been publicised by the Met Police, including dates, times and road names and the area where they were said to have taken place.

However, with partygate the force has chosen not to specify which gatherings the fines relate to, in order to avoid the risk of identifying individuals.

The Met said: “We will not confirm the number of referrals from each individual event subject to our investigation, as providing a breakdown at this point may lead to identification of the individuals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y8tTi_0essdRXL00

– Will any of the names be made public?

Downing Street has said it will confirm if the Prime Minister receives a fine but will not reveal the names of more junior members of staff.

However, their identities would become public if they decided to contest the fine in court.

– What rules were in place at the time?

The laws changed several times during the coronavirus pandemic when there were allegations of parties taking place.

At the time of the May 20 2020 Downing Street garden party, which the Prime Minister admitted attending but insisted he thought was a work event which could “technically” have been within the rules, the law in England required people to have a reasonable excuse to leave their home and people could only meet one other person from outside their own household at a time in a public space or for exercise.

By June 19 2020, when a birthday party for Boris Johnson is said to have taken place and Downing Street admitted staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room after a meeting, groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outdoors but indoor gatherings remained against the law although there were exemptions “if reasonably necessary” for work purposes.

– What were the penalties?

Lockdown fines rose to £100 in England on May 13 2020 and could be issued to anyone believed to be breaching restrictions on movement.

While anyone found breaking the law would have had their first fine lowered to £50 if paid within 14 days, the penalty doubled for each repeat offence, up to a maximum of £3,200.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

572K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Partygate: ‘Special treatment’ accusations as Met Police refuses to give details of 20 fines over Covid breaches

The Metropolitan Police is refusing to give details of the 20 fines issued as part of its investigation into Downing Street and Cabinet Office parties.Questions were mounting over why the force appears to be giving less information than it put concerning ordinary members of the public accused of breaking Covid laws at events throughout the pandemic.There have been allegations of “special treatment” for the politicians and civil servants involved, whose conduct has been subject to more thorough investigation than around 120,000 people previously given on-the-spot fines in England and Wales.A statement from Scotland Yard said only that 20 fixed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Partygate: How much will Downing Street staff be fined by Met Police over lockdown gatherings?

The Metropolitan Police has announced that 20 cases of lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall will be made the subject of fixed penalty notices, the first tranche of fines to be issued over the “Partygate” scandal that rocked Boris Johnson’s government this winter.The Met said it would not disclose the identities of the recipients of the fines, although Mr Johnson’s office has said it will reveal whether or not the prime minister himself has received one and, so far, has not done so.The force said officers were working through a “significant amount of investigative material” as part of...
POLITICS
The Independent

The people still living under lockdown rules: ‘I haven’t been touched by anyone in two years’

“I honestly can’t remember the last time I had a hug,” Jane tells me. Despite living with her partner in a relationship that encompasses 17 years, the pair have been living completely separate lives in the same Surrey flat due to Jane being immunosuppressed as a result of a kidney transplant. Jane works, lives and sleeps in what was once the couple’s dining room - “it’s a bit like a student bedsit” - and her partner takes their bedroom. “We can’t sleep together because of the Covid risk - he’s a train driver in London, so there’s always a risk...
RELATIONSHIPS
Shropshire Star

First 20 fines to be issued over Westminster’s partygate scandal

The move follows investigations into alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules in Downing Street and Whitehall. The first 20 fines will be issued over alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall in a move which will put Boris Johnson’s leadership under fresh pressure. The Metropolitan Police said on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Judge slams Prince Harry's lawyers for coming to court 'without an apology' as he rules parts of documents for his case against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK WILL remain secret

Parts of some documents in the Duke of Sussex's claim against the Home Office will be kept secret, a High Court judge ruled as he criticised Harry's legal team for an 'entirely unacceptable' breach of court rules. Harry is bringing a claim against the department after being told he would...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Metropolitan Police#The College Of Policing#Publicised#The Met Police
The Independent

Met to appeal against ruling rights of Sarah Everard vigil organisers breached

The Metropolitan Police will appeal against a High Court ruling that it breached the rights of organisers of a vigil for Sarah Everard with its handling of the event, the force has said.In a ruling on March 11, two senior judges found the Met’s decisions in the run-up to the planned event were “not in accordance with the law”.Reclaim These Streets (RTS) had planned the socially-distanced vigil for 33-year-old Ms Everard, who was murdered by former Met officer Wayne Couzens, near to where she went missing in Clapham, south London, in March last year.The force said in a statement on...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Johnson insists he is focused on job despite partygate fines

Boris Johnson insisted he was getting on with the job of running the country as he faced calls to quit for misleading Parliament over the partygate row.In his first public comments since the Metropolitan Police concluded that coronavirus laws were broken following an inquiry into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, Mr Johnson said the “investigators must get on with their job” but “we are going to get on with our job”.At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer suggested Mr Johnson should resign for misleading the House by denying the allegations of wrongdoing at the parties during England’s coronavirus...
EDUCATION
The Independent

‘Doctor persisted with failure to be transparent over death of nine-year-old’

A doctor failed to give a clear account of a child’s treatment up to a decade after her death, a tribunal has heard.Dr Heather Steen is accused of trying to cover up the true circumstances of nine-year-old Claire Roberts’ death at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in October 1996.Claire’s parents, Alan and Jennifer, say they were told a viral infection had spread from her stomach to her brain, causing a build up of fluid, and that medics had done everything possible.Mr Roberts contacted the hospital again in October 2004, the day after he watched a television documentary, UTV’s...
HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson has ‘no authority’ on Covid after partygate fines, say bereaved

A woman whose father died with coronavirus has said the Prime Minister has “no authority” on the subject of Covid after it was announced the first 20 fines will be issued over alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that investigators will begin to refer the notices to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which would be responsible for issuing the penalties.Kathryn de Prudhoe’s father Tony Clay died with Covid in April 2020.His desire to save his own skin means he’s willing to let more people become seriously ill and die. This isn’t leadership, it's...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson must resign over fines issued for lockdown-breaching parties, says Angela Rayner

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has called for Boris Johnson to go after fines were issued by police over lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.Ms Rayner has previously said that Mr Johnson should resign if he was personally fined for breaking laws imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, though party leader Keir Starmer earlier this month appeared to back away from this position in the name of “unity” during the Ukraine crisis.But following today’s Metropolitan Police announcement that 20 fixed penalty notices are to be issued for breaches of the criminal law, the Labour deputy leader...
U.K.
Daily Mail

RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: For much of the past couple of years we have been stuck indoors, subject to all manner of senseless regulations from social distancing to mask mandates. Some people don't think it's all over... it is now

Yesterday was the warmest day of the year so far. In London and elsewhere, the temperature hit 69 degrees in old money. Pleasant, but not exactly The Day The Earth Caught Fire. Newspapers resisted the temptation to fry eggs on the pavement. Yet some people decided to party like it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bereaved families call on Boris Johnson to ‘hold head in shame’ and resign

Bereaved relatives tearfully called on Boris Johnson to “hold his head in shame” and resign over alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall as they led a silent procession to Downing Street for Covid victims.Hundreds of grief-stricken families gathered at the National Covid Memorial Wall in London on Tuesday to mark its first anniversary and pay tribute to those they lost during the pandemic.Those attending, joined by politicians including Labour MP Afzal Khan and shadow health minister Rosena Allin-Khan, then walked to No 10 to hand in a petition to make the mural permanent.The landmark, organised by campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy