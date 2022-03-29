ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Alien life could be found by methane in a planet’s atmosphere, scientists say

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wlqv5_0essdQec00

Methane could be the first indication of life beyond Earth , scientists say.

New research from UC Santa Cruz suggests that the gas could be a key ‘biosignature’ – an indicator of life on another planet.

Other biosignatures include nitrogen dioxide gas, which is produced on Earth by burning fossil fuels, and the oxygen that we breathe.

It is hoped that these indicators could be detected by the James Webb Space Telescope that was launched last December.

But while oxygen might be “talked about as one of the best biosignatures,” said Maggie Thompson, a graduate student in astronomy and astrophysics at UC Santa Cruz, “it’s probably going to be hard to detect with JWST.”

Methane is also unstable in the atmosphere – broken down by photochemical reactions. This means that if the gas is detected, something has to be replenishing it.

Moreover, while methane could be a biosignature, there are a variety of non-biological sources for the gas such as volcanos, hydrothermal vents, and comet or asteroid impacts, that need to be assessed before assuming the source is alien.

“If you detect a lot of methane on a rocky planet, you typically need a massive source to explain that,” said co-author Joshua Krissansen-Totton, a Sagan Fellow at UCSC. “We know biological activity creates large amounts of methane on Earth, and probably did on the early Earth as well because making methane is a fairly easy thing to do metabolically.”

Nonbiological sources would not be able to produce that much methane without giving themselves away. Volcanos would add methane but also carbon monoxide, whereas biological activity consumes carbon monoxide.

“One molecule is not going to give you the answer – you have to take into account the planet’s full context,” Ms Thompson said.

“Methane is one piece of the puzzle, but to determine if there is life on a planet you have to consider its geochemistry, how it’s interacting with its star, and the many processes that can affect a planet’s atmosphere on geologic timescales.”

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

The closest black hole to Earth is no more — in fact, it never existed

In 2020, astronomers identified a nearby star system that appeared to contain something phenomenal: the closest black hole to Earth, sitting a mere 1,000 light-years away (that's less than 1% of the width of the Milky Way). Now, new research from some of those same astronomers suggests that they may have been deceived by a cosmic illusion.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Gas#Planet#Earth#Alien Life#Uc Santa Cruz#Sagan#Ucsc
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope spotted by Europe's Gaia spacecraft 1 million miles from Earth (photo)

A star-charting spacecraft spotted NASA's James Webb Space Telescope while both were working in deep space. The European Space Agency's Gaia mission and the James Webb Space Telescope both orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 2, or L2, a gravitationally stable point between the sun and Earth that is roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. And on Feb. 18, Gaia managed to spot the newcomer and catch an image of it on the first try.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Asteroid to Hit Earth on 2023 Reviewed by Scientists No Longer a Threat

A finding of a highly deadly asteroid set astrophysicists on a thrilling experience trip prior this season. Scientists at the Mount Lemmon Laboratory in Arizona detected an extraterrestrial around 70-meters (230 ft) large, early on January 6th of year 2022. Possible Hit of Asteroid on Earth Does Not Pose Threat.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY
WSFA

Scientists discover a new form of ice, could be found outside of solar system

(Gray News) - Physicists have discovered a new form of ice, something they say redefines the properties of water at high pressures. A team of scientists working in Nevada Extreme Conditions Lab at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, pioneered a new method for measuring the properties of water under high pressure, according to a recent report from the university.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Scientists found the building blocks of life on an asteroid

Scientists have revealed the results of studies on samples taken from the asteroid Ryugu. Japan’s Hayabusa 2 mission collected the samples in 2018 and 2019 (via Space.com). The results include a breakdown of what the asteroid is made of. Additionally, the results showed that asteroids like Ryugu could have helped bring the seeds of life to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists found the largest bacteria ever, and it’s the size of a fly

Biologists have discovered the largest bacterium ever, and you can see it with the naked eye. Researchers found the bacterium living in Caribbean mangroves. A single cell of its thread-like body, if you want to call it that, can grow up to 2 centimeters. That’s about as long as a peanut, and around 5,000 times bigger than any other microbes we’ve discovered so far.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

NASA spots giant debris cloud created by clashing celestial bodies

Major smashups between rocky bodies shaped our solar system. Observations of a similar crash give clues about how frequent these events are around other stars. Most of the rocky planets and satellites in our solar system, including Earth and the Moon, were formed or shaped by massive collisions early in the solar system's history. By smashing together, rocky bodies can accumulate more material, increasing in size, or they can break apart into multiple smaller bodies.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Record-Breaking Antimatter Beam in Deep Space Discovered by Scientists

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Astronomers have discovered an enormous beam made of matter and antimatter that extends for 40 trillion miles across interstellar space, making it the largest apparent structure of its kind ever spotted, reports a new study. The record-breaking...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

An Asteroid Predicted to Hit Earth in 2023 Has Turned Out to Be Safe

Earlier this year, the discovery of a potentially hazardous asteroid took astronomers on a roller coaster ride. On 6 January 2022, astronomers at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona discovered an asteroid roughly 70-meters (230 ft) across. Based on their initial observations, it appeared this object – called '2022 AE1' – could potentially hit Earth on its next pass, on 4 July 2023.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China's missions to the moon and Mars are starting to deliver exciting science results

A pair of daring Chinese missions launched in 2020 is sparking new and broader interest in planetary science in China. The Tianwen 1 orbiter and rover mission, which launched for Mars in July 2020, and Chang'e 5, which gathered the youngest lunar samples ever collected and delivered them to Earth later that year, are now delivering exciting science results. The new data and results emerging from the missions sparked a call for a special session at this year's Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), held in Texas and virtually beginning March 7.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Fifth asteroid ever discovered before impact

At 19:24 UTC on 11 March 2022, astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky discovered a bright and fast-moving new object in the sky using the 60cm Schmidt telescope at the Piszkéstető observatory, Hungary. He collected four observations in quick succession, and just 14 minutes later reported his findings to the Minor Planet Center (MPC), initially designating the object "Sar2593."
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy