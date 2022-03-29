Pa. hiring event to help with childcare staffing crisis

(WHTM) — A three-day hiring event aiming to address the early childhood staffing crisis begins Tuesday, March 29. The goal of the event is to simplify the hiring search for both the applicant and the child care program looking for employees.

Childcare programs will host their own walk-in hiring days with on-the-spot interviews, plus many offering incentives like sign-on bonuses and tuition assistance.

The Pennsylvania Association for Education of Young Children says the staffing shortage is impacting child care programs statewide and people are leaving the industry because of low wages.

Previously reported by abc27, issues with childcare system have become a national problem.

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill agree that childcare is unaffordable and sometimes unattainable for many families. What they can’t agree on is how to fix those problems.

In a recent survey, out of more than 1,000 childcare programs, 92% of them are experiencing a staffing shortage, which has led to some families being placed on waiting lists or classrooms having to close because there is not enough staff.

“We know turnover has a really negative impact on a child’s development because at the end of the day, the most important indicator of a quality program is the teacher in the classroom and those interactions that child and teacher are having are critical to their healthy development,” said Jen Debell, executive director for PA Association for Education of Young Children.

The hiring event runs through Thursday, March 31. More than 700 childcare programs across the state are registered. For more information on the event, click here .

