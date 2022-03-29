ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. hiring event to help with childcare staffing crisis

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyVKf_0essbNSv00

(WHTM) — A three-day hiring event aiming to address the early childhood staffing crisis begins Tuesday, March 29. The goal of the event is to simplify the hiring search for both the applicant and the child care program looking for employees.

Childcare programs will host their own walk-in hiring days with on-the-spot interviews, plus many offering incentives like sign-on bonuses and tuition assistance.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The Pennsylvania Association for Education of Young Children says the staffing shortage is impacting child care programs statewide and people are leaving the industry because of low wages.

Previously reported by abc27, issues with childcare system have become a national problem.

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill agree that childcare is unaffordable and sometimes unattainable for many families. What they can’t agree on is how to fix those problems.

In a recent survey, out of more than 1,000 childcare programs, 92% of them are experiencing a staffing shortage, which has led to some families being placed on waiting lists or classrooms having to close because there is not enough staff.

Study: 40% of school administrators threatened by parents last year

“We know turnover has a really negative impact on a child’s development because at the end of the day, the most important indicator of a quality program is the teacher in the classroom and those interactions that child and teacher are having are critical to their healthy development,” said Jen Debell, executive director for PA Association for Education of Young Children.

The hiring event runs through Thursday, March 31. More than 700 childcare programs across the state are registered. For more information on the event, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

abc27 News
abc27 News

12K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
PennLive.com

The staffing crisis at Pa state prisons is creating dangerous conditions for our communities | Opinion

Everywhere you turn, workers are in great demand. From restaurants and retail stores to manufacturing plants and hospitals, employers need more staff to make sure their operations run safely and efficiently. Nowhere is the need for more staff more critical than in our state prisons. Our corrections officers stand between those who are incarcerated – including the most violent and dangerous criminals – and our communities. And we desperately need more of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
9&10 News

Bonuses for Childcare Workers Helps Daycares and Families

Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the second round of grants from the Child Care Stabilization Fund. The grants mean full-time childcare providers will receive a $1,000 retention bonus. The Executive Director of Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Gina Aranki, says child care workers deserve the bonuses. “Childcare workers...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Fortune

Employers can help economic recovery by offering child care benefits

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Employers across industries are re-evaluating their employee value proposition and benefit offerings and are looking to deploy creative solutions to ease labor challenges. Child care is having...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
KPVI Newschannel 6

Baker: Employer grant program to bolster Massachusetts hiring, training

(The Center Square) – A new grant program designed to train workers to give them the skills necessary to be hired into the workforce has been launched, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Republican leader announced the HireNow program, which will provide $4,000 in an employee program that is...
POLITICS
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

The Great Resignation Continues, as 44% of Workers Look for a New Job

Forty-four percent of employees are "job seekers," according to Willis Towers Watson's 2022 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey. Data suggest the Great Resignation, a pandemic-era labor trend also known as the Great Reshuffle, is continuing. Over half of workers said higher pay was a top reason they'd look for a new...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Whtm#Democrats#Republicans#Capitol Hill
WCAX

As offices reopen, remote workers increasingly in demand

NEW YORK (CBS) The pandemic forced millions of Americans to work from home, and even though corporations now have some employees coming back to the office, remote jobs are becoming more popular than ever. Amanda Miller can literally roll out of bed and start working. In 2020, her corporate office...
HEALTH
CBS News

Construction companies struggle to hire workers

Low unemployment is making it difficult for some construction companies to fill open jobs. Some have turned to guest workers with H-2B visas, but the shortage of workers persists as thousands of slots for those visas go unfilled every year. Kris Van Cleave reports.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Education
beckershospitalreview.com

7 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are seven hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites. 1. Trinity Health (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is. a post-acute population health consultant. 2. Holy Name...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: AG Shapiro, Southeast PA Police Chiefs To Discuss Police Recruitment Challenges, Historic Staffing Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro will meet with southeast Pennsylvania police chiefs to discuss efforts to fill police department vacancies, improve recruitment efforts, and public safety resources on Tuesday. The press conference will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.  What: Attorney General Josh Shapiro will meet with southeast Pennsylvania police chiefs to discuss efforts to fill police department vacancies, improve recruitment efforts, and public safety resources.  When: Tuesday, March. 15, 2022. Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Providence Journal

Honors classes (sort of) to return in Barrington; fed-up parents demand original program

BARRINGTON — Barrington High School is bringing back a version of honors classes this fall to answer a drumbeat of disapproval from families and students over the last year.  Principal Joseph Hurley stunned parents Wednesday night when he said the high school was bringing back an honors distinction in English and social studies in September, although the details are still being worked out.  ...
BARRINGTON, RI
abc27 News

abc27 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy