ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Soccer Sexual Abuse Drama ‘Floodlights’ Set at BBC – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GK70T_0essb3te00

Click here to read the full article.

DRAMA

“Floodlights,” a feature-length single drama for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer tells the story of Andy Woodward , the former professional soccer player whose revelations about the sexual abuse he suffered as a youth player sent shockwaves throughout the industry. In 2016, Woodward went public about sexual abuse by his youth coach, Barry Bennell. After doing so, hundreds more men, many also victims of Bennell, found the courage to speak up about their experiences of abuse, lifting the lid on a national scandal in the U.K.’s most popular sport.

Gerard Kearns (“The Last Kingdom”) portrays Woodward and the cast also includes Jonas Armstrong (“Hollington Drive”), Morven Christie (“Lockwood & Co”) and Steve Edge (“Benidorm”).

“Floodlights,” made with the full cooperation of Woodward, is written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter, Matt Greenhalgh (“Control,” “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”) and directed by BAFTA-nominated Nick Rowland (“Calm With Horses”). It is produced by Expectation, part of BBC Studios’ portfolio of indies in which they hold a minority share, in association with Only the Best. .

Woodward said: “Since speaking out in 2016 I wanted to continue to encourage people to talk without fear, to make a change. ‘Floodlights’ tells my story, which no child should ever have to go through. I hope this film helps to stop abuse in football and in all areas of life.”

“Floodlights,” due this spring, was commissioned by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer. Executive producers are Colin Barr for Expectation, Lucy Richer and Clare Sillery for the BBC and Sue Horth and Grant Best.

PRODUCTION

Reykjavik’s intimate and ambitious Stockfish Film Festival offered a chance to see and hear what some of Iceland’s best-known auteurs and new talents are up to. The small island nation produces more films per capita than anywhere in the world. After nabbing the Europa Cinemas Label at the Berlinale for “Beautiful Beings” helmed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson, producer Anton Máni Svansson is in post on “Godland,” the latest from director Hlynur Pálmason (“A White White Day”), which is tipped for a prestigious film festival this year. He is also producing a “A Deal With Chaos,” a documentary about Oscar-winning, Iceland-born composer Johann Johannsson, that features unprecedented access to the late musician’s archives. The directors are Orri Jonsson and Davíð Hörgdal Stefánsson.

Busy “Rams” producer Grimar Jonsson just wrapped a three-country shoot on “Northern Comfort,” from helmer Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson (“Under The Tree”) that should be at festivals late this year or early next. He is also in pre-production on “The Fires: Love And Other Disasters” with feature debutant Ugla Hauksdóttir. Veteran helmer Friðrik Thor Friðriksson (“Children Of Nature”) is producing “Loss,” directed by Ari Alexander Ergis Magnusson. (“Mikael”). He also has plans to direct a new documentary. And, director Ísold Uggadóttir, a prize-winner at Sundance for “And Breathe Normally,” is at work on “The Tower,” a multi-part documentary for broadcast. It investigates decades of abuse at a Catholic school in Reykjavik. — Alissa Simon

APPOINTMENTS

Josh Berger , former president and managing director of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, who also served previously served as BFI chair, has been appointed as chair of the board of trustees of performing and creative arts institution the Brit School . Established in 1991 with the support of The Brit Trust, the school has trained over 10,000 young people in music, theatre, dance, media production, and visual arts. The school’s alumni include Adele, Loyle Carner, Tom Holland, Amy Winehouse, Cush Jumbo, and many other notable artists, and creative professionals working at leading companies including Apple, BBC, Facebook, Sky, and TikTok.

Berger is the producer of Guy Ritchie’s upcoming film “The Interpreter,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal; executive producer of “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”; and a producer of the Tony-winning musical “Ain’t Too Proud.”

***

International artist manager Dumi Oburota is joining global music distribution company The Orchard as a global A&R consultant with a brief of signing and developing global hip-hop and R&B artists.

Oburota’s record label Disturbing London , whose roster includes Tinie Tempah , Yxng Bane and WIZ 36IX as well as producers such as Elevated, and Eight9FLY, will partner with The Orchard, giving its artists access to The Orchard’s artist and label services, which include data analysis, audience growth expertise, marketing, rights management and brand partnerships.

“Dumi brings to The Orchard a wealth of music industry knowledge and a passion for developing talent which makes him the perfect addition to The Orchard family,” said The Orchard’s managing director Ian Dutt.

FORMAT

MBC ’s new reality format “Bloody Game” is set to bow internationally at the upcoming MipTV market (Apr. 4-6). Styled as a psychological mind game competition where 10 players are isolated in a luxurious mansion to play a survival game as they eliminate one player each per episode. It creates a microcosm of society showing the contrast between the haves and have-nots, and allows all kinds of conspiracy, betrayal, lies, and slanders to the 10 competitors whilst they strive to become the sole survivor and win the prize money. When shown in Korea, “Bloody Game” attracted new subscribers to Korean streamer Wavve , the key investor and a partner of MBC for the show. Internationally, the format is already optioned to France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and The Netherlands. The format sales team as well as the producer/director Jung-Hwang Hyun will participate in the market onsite and Jean Hur, director of format Sales and co-development at MBC says that they are confident that “Bloody Game” has the potential to inherit the international fame of their hit format, “The Masked Singer.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sky Bows Trailer for Failed Soccer League Documentary ‘Super Greed’ – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. DOCUMENTARY Comcast-owned pay TV service Sky U.K. has released the first trailer for “Super Greed: The Fight for Football.” Produced by Fulwell 73, the 90-minute film charts the rise and rapid fall of the European Super League. In Apr. 2021, owners and executives of the 12 most powerful clubs in world soccer attempted to launch a new competition that would secure their club’s financial future for the next 23 years. The Super League created a fury of opposition from the entire soccer world and collapsed in just 48 hours. “Super Greed: The Fight for...
UEFA
Variety

Channel 4 Acquires South African Detective Drama ‘The Cane Field Killings’ – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. ACQUISITION U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has picked up South African detective drama “The Cane Field Killings” starring Kim Engelbrecht (“Bullet Proof”) and Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”). The eight-episode series, which launched last year in South Africa, will launch on Channel 4 on Apr. 10. The drama tells the story of a brilliant criminal profiler, Reyka Gama (Engelbrecht), who is struggling to comes to terms with her dark past. Having been abducted as a child by farmer Angus Speelman (Glen), Reyka now channels that traumatic experience to enter into the mindset of Africa’s most...
WORLD
Variety

Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Will Smith Slap at Oscars: ‘We Are Apparently Assaulting People on Stage Now’

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz has shared her disapproval of Will Smith’s controversial evening at the Oscars on Sunday, in which the actor walked onto the ceremony stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian said a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith then returned to his seat before shouting “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” The incident between Smith and Rock stunned audiences, both inside the Dolby Theatre and watching from home, as it was not immediately clear whether the interaction was a staged sketch meant to be part of the...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

‘Vigil,’ ‘The Tourist,’ ‘The Responder,’ ‘Time’ Renewed for Second Seasons at BBC – Global Bulletin

The BBC has renewed four of its top rated dramas – “The Tourist,” “The Responder,” “Vigil” and “Time.”. Thriller “The Tourist,” starring Jamie Dornan and Shalom Brune-Franklin, is the highest-rating drama of 2022 so far, having launched with 12 million viewers and all six episodes were the most-watched episodes on BBC iPlayer in January.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Woodward
Person
Sky
Person
Adele
The Independent

BBC reporter chokes up as she announces Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released

A BBC reporter started tearing up live on air after the news broke that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way back to the UK.British-Iranian Nazanin has been detained in Iran for nearly six years, and has finally been given her British passport back.She is now on her way back to the UK and will be returning with fellow British-Iranian detainee, Anoosheh Ashoori.Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 - accused of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, which she denied.Her husband has been fighting tirelessly for her freedom.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe gets passport backJacob Rees-Mogg admits he doesn’t own jeans or a t-shirt: ‘Why would I want to?’Watch Kyiv’s skyline live as Ukraine-Russia war continues
ENTERTAINMENT
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Incredible medieval Scottish castle on Airbnb is named ‘hottest property’ in the UK and Ireland in 'Oscars of independent accommodation'

A 16th-century Scottish castle has been named the 'hottest property' in the independent UK and Ireland accommodation sector. Kilmartin Castle, in Scotland's rural Argyll, was handed the accolade last night at a virtual ceremony for the 2022 Eviivo Awards, dubbed the 'Oscars of independent accommodation'. Each award winner was announced...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Bbc One#Bbc Two#Bbc Iplayer#Bbc Studios
BBC

P&O Ferries: RMT union raised concerns over Irish Ferries last year

A transport union raised concerns over a low-cost labour model used by Irish Ferries last year, the BBC has learnt. The RMT union wrote to the government saying it "appears either unable or unwilling to act" on Irish Ferries' low-cost labour model. It's the same model P&O Ferries is now...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Michael Vaughan: Ex-England captain to return to BBC coverage on Monday

Former England captain Michael Vaughan will return to the BBC's cricket coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday. The 47-year-old has been broadcasting on BT Sport during England's 1-0 Test series defeat against West Indies. Vaughan was named in Yorkshire's report into Azeem Rafiq's claims of racism during his...
SPORTS
BBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: Police investigate third bird death

The death of a sea eagle, from a group reintroduced on the Isle of Wight, is being investigated by police. Hampshire Constabulary said a dead eagle was reported on Bowcombe Road, on the island, on 24 February . It comes as Dorset Police continues to investigate the deaths of two...
ANIMALS
Variety

Ezra Miller Allegedly Threatened Couple After Arrest, Restraining Order Filed Against the Actor

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller has been hit with a temporary restraining order by two residents in Hilo, a small town in Hawaii where Miller was arrested earlier this week. The “Fantastic Beasts” and “The Flash” actor was released from jail after paying $500 in bail and then reportedly threatened a couple on the property they’ve been staying at in Hawaii, the Associated Press reports. According to Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho, police escorted Miller off the property hours after they posted bail. A resident on the property called the police and asked for advice on...
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

Britain’s transport secretary on Friday vowed to force a ferry operator to reverse the illegal firing of almost 800 workers, saying the company’s “brazen and breathtaking” decision to intentionally break the law wouldn’t be allowed to stand.Grant Shapps said he would introduce a package of legislation next week that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. P&O fired 786 seafarers last week and replaced them with crews supplied by a third party in an effort to exploit legal loopholes and slash staff costs.The legislation “will both close...
LABOR ISSUES
Variety

Wanda Sykes on Will Smith Slap: ‘It Was Sickening’

Click here to read the full article. Oscars ceremony co-host Wanda Sykes has spoken out about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage on Sunday night, saying she felt “physically ill” after watching the video. Sykes, who made her debut hosting this year alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, opened up about the startling events of the evening during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that will air April 7. “For something to happen like that, it takes away from so many things. It took away from Questlove’s win,” said DeGeneres in a preview clip from Wednesday’s show. “Absolutely,”...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Bangor: Celebrating one of Wales' oldest and longest piers

It has survived deterioration, the threat of demolition and even being hit by a ship, but remains one of Wales' oldest piers. Now a new exhibition has opened celebrating 125 years since the construction of Bangor's Garth Pier. The Grade-II listed structure is the second longest pier in Wales, stretching...
U.K.
The Independent

Stormzy announces third album is on the way as he performs during UK tour

Stormzy has announced that his third album is due to be unveiled this year. The British artist revealed the news to fans during the first night of his Heavy is the Head UK tour, which launched in Cardiff, Wales, on Sunday 13 March. A video was played that included behind-the-scenes footage from the studio, showing Stormzy’s journey in recording his forthcoming project. It concluded with confirmation that the album will arrive this year and is available to pre-order now. As a “personal gesture of gratitude to his loyal and supportive fans who have waited almost two years for the...
MUSIC
Variety

Daniel Kaluuya Pens Dystopian Drama for Netflix, Michael Fassbender Exec Producing

Click here to read the full article. “Judas and The Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya has co-written a futuristic dystopian drama called “The Kitchen” for Netflix which will be executive produced by Michael Fassbender. Written alongside Joe Murtagh (“Gangs of London”), “The Kitchen” is based on an idea from Kaluuya, Kibwe Tavares (“Noughts + Crosses”) and Daniel Emmerson (“Calm with Horses”). It was selected for the Sundance Screenwriting and Directing Lab in 2016. Tavares, who was awarded the Sundance Special Jury Award for his animated short “Robots of Brixton” and nominated for the Sundance Short Film Grand Jury Prize for his live-action...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ariana DeBose Says She’s Discussed Disney’s Handling of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill With CEO Bob Chapek: ‘We’re Gonna Do the Work’

Click here to read the full article. Ariana DeBose made history on Sunday night by becoming the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar for her work as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” The musical was distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company. On the Academy Awards red carpet before the ceremony, I talked with DeBose about Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. DeBose says she has reached out to Disney CEO Bob Chapek to talk about the studio’s controversial reaction to the legislation. “Bob and I, we’re gonna do the...
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Can Will Smith Recover From the Oscars Slap Fallout?

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith has been a professional movie star for three decades. It’s a job that comes with a draining, all-consuming level of scrutiny, but Smith never really seemed to buckle under the weight of the exposure. On red carpets, he’d mug for cameras and seemed to feed off the energy of screaming fans. In interviews and late night appearances, he’d be down for anything, revealing a few intimate details (OK, maybe a little too intimate at times) while still maintaining enough of a barricade of privacy to keep his A-list status intact. In professional...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy