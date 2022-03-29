2022 Alzheimer’s Report highlights concerns in Wisconsin

MADISON – There’s a new report out highlighting how healthcare might not be keeping up as our parents and grandparents age. The Alzheimer’s Association’s newly released 2022 report details how caring for our elders will likely become more difficult over time unless things change.

One of the big problems facing our aging population, especially here in Wisconsin, is a lack of geriatricians, doctors who study aging. Right now, there are 83 of them in Wisconsin, but by 2050, 820 are needed to serve just 30 percent of people 65 and older. One of Wisconsin’s few geriatricians said the trouble lies in getting medical students interested in the field of aging.

“It happens to be one of the two happiest fields in medicine,” said Dr. Nathaniel Chin, a geriatrician and board member for Wisconsin’s Alzheimer’s Association chapter. “When they survey all practicing providers, geriatricians usually rank in the top area of quality of life. So it’s a matter of getting more people into the workforce, letting them know what we actually do, and of course having the community demand having specialists in an aging person.”

Despite the increasing aging population, caregivers are on the decline for a variety of reasons. Right now, there are roughly 120,000 Wisconsin residents 65 and older currently living with Alzheimer’s. That number is expected to increase by ten thousand in just three years. But even though more and more Wisconsinites are aging above 65, there aren’t enough people to provide care.

“The healthcare system isn’t built to provide those services or medical services,” Dr. Chin said. “We see many, if not all of our patients and families going through this struggle of having family members pick up the slack of where healthcare leaves off.”

According to the report, nearly 200,000 Wisconsin residents are serving as unpaid family caregivers. That equates to over 200 million hours of unpaid care provided for a total value of nearly $3.5 billion in lost income.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.