ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

2022 Alzheimer’s Report highlights concerns in Wisconsin

By McKenna Alexander
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKVEh_0essajaA00

MADISON – There’s a new report out highlighting how healthcare might not be keeping up as our parents and grandparents age. The Alzheimer’s Association’s newly released 2022 report details how caring for our elders will likely become more difficult over time unless things change.

One of the big problems facing our aging population, especially here in Wisconsin, is a lack of geriatricians, doctors who study aging. Right now, there are 83 of them in Wisconsin, but by 2050, 820 are needed to serve just 30 percent of people 65 and older. One of Wisconsin’s few geriatricians said the trouble lies in getting medical students interested in the field of aging.

“It happens to be one of the two happiest fields in medicine,” said Dr. Nathaniel Chin, a geriatrician and board member for Wisconsin’s Alzheimer’s Association chapter. “When they survey all practicing providers, geriatricians usually rank in the top area of quality of life. So it’s a matter of getting more people into the workforce, letting them know what we actually do, and of course having the community demand having specialists in an aging person.”

Despite the increasing aging population, caregivers are on the decline for a variety of reasons. Right now, there are roughly 120,000 Wisconsin residents 65 and older currently living with Alzheimer’s. That number is expected to increase by ten thousand in just three years. But even though more and more Wisconsinites are aging above 65, there aren’t enough people to provide care.

“The healthcare system isn’t built to provide those services or medical services,” Dr. Chin said. “We see many, if not all of our patients and families going through this struggle of having family members pick up the slack of where healthcare leaves off.”

According to the report, nearly 200,000 Wisconsin residents are serving as unpaid family caregivers. That equates to over 200 million hours of unpaid care provided for a total value of nearly $3.5 billion in lost income.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

7K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow Channel3000.com | News 3 Now and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WNCT

Report: Alzheimer’s burden continues to grow in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The Alzheimer’s Association 2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report discovered challenges both doctors and the American people face in understanding and diagnosing mild cognitive impairment. MCI is described by subtle changes in memory and thinking.   In America, it is estimated that 10-15% of individuals with MCI go on to […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Alzheimer S Association#Wisconsinites
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois hospital on verge of losing license

Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital could lose its license after the Illinois Department of Public Health filed to revoke it, The Register-Mail reported March 4. The department found the hospital — which closed Jan. 8 — violated several codes on safety rules, patient care, physical facilities, staffing, nursing and personnel records, according to The Register-Mail.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Q985

$15 Million of Green and Gold Weed Found in Wisconsin Forrest

This "National Forest" in Oconto County, Wisconsin was the location of a WHOLE LOTTA weed! WPR. I get a kick out of all the big forest preserve busts, these folks never seem to get out in time do they? This one is another great example of that. Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest in Wisconsin was the location of this massive marijuana grow.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst State To Grow Old In

“What a drag it is getting old”–“Mother’s Little Helper (The Rolling Stones, 1966) America’s population has aged rapidly recently. The Census released a report in 2020 that showed the number of people 65 and older increased by 34.2% from 2010 which translates to a growth of 13,787,044. Dr. Luke Rogers, chief of the Census Bureau’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy