18-wheeler crash shuts down portion of U.S. 52

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have released the name of a man who died late Thursday night in a motorcycle crash in the Westmoreland area. According to the Huntington Police Department, Johnny Dillon Cantrell, 49, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, was the victim. Two other people were hurt in the...
UPDATE (8:23 p.m. on Saturday, March 26): Video of this incident can be viewed here. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An accident turned into a fight on Rt. 119 on Friday. Kanawha County Metro says that two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a fight broke out between the people involved. Charleston PD and Charleston FD responded. […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
UPDATE: According to West Virginia State Police Captain R. A. Maddy, Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and taken into custody without incident. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after a shooting in Uneeda, West Virginia early Friday morning, and police are still looking for the murder suspect. West Virginia State Police […]
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
West Virginia Police out of Bluefield are looking for two females that are suspects in a murder of a 13-year-old. Police say they are looking for: Isis Wallace, a 22-year-old black female, who is 5’-8” in height and weighs 250+ pounds, and Nichole Brooks, a 43-year-old black female, who is 5’-9” in height and weighs […]
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
Busted! 41 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 03/13/22 Scioto County Mugshots. The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 218 inmates. For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos. An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until...
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for allegedly strangling a juvenile female. According to the Ravenswood Police Department, authorities from the RPD and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious female on Utah Lane. RPD officers say the they found the juvenile female with apparent scratches and […]
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash shut down Interstate 20 in south Fort Worth early Friday morning, officials said. The crash happened on westbound I-20 at Hemphill Street. One person died and four others were being treated for minor injuries, according to MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky. All westbound...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Salem man accused of failing to call 911 after finding a woman who had overdosed is headed for trial next week on a felony failure to render aid charge. If convicted, Tyler Keith Foley could face a prison term of 1-5 years.
UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
A West Virginia man has died while in jail while in custody at the Southern Regional Jail. WWVA reports that Quantez Lamer Burks, 37, of Beckley was brought into jail for obstructing an officer and wanton endangerment. Allegedly, Burks was aggressive towards correctional officers when he got to the jail and later on that night. The […]
Comments / 0