Woman fired shots after fight over wig, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after Memphis Police say she shot at another woman twice after a fight over a wig.

The incident happened March 26, when a woman told police she was shot at in the 4600 block of Airways Boulevard.

According to an affidavit, the victim identified Artavia Bynum as the person who shot at her.

Bynum allegedly fired two shots after a fight about a wig.

Police said the shots hit the victim’s 2015 Buick Verano.

On March 28, Bynum voluntarily went to the police station for an interview.

She confessed to shooting at the victim twice after the fight, the affidavit said.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, records show.

