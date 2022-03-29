ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman fired shots after fight over wig, Memphis Police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSvZy_0essZUOW00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after Memphis Police say she shot at another woman twice after a fight over a wig.

The incident happened March 26, when a woman told police she was shot at in the 4600 block of Airways Boulevard.

According to an affidavit, the victim identified Artavia Bynum as the person who shot at her.

Bynum allegedly fired two shots after a fight about a wig.

Police said the shots hit the victim’s 2015 Buick Verano.

On March 28, Bynum voluntarily went to the police station for an interview.

She confessed to shooting at the victim twice after the fight, the affidavit said.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 11

backatyou
1d ago

Is this the mind set of my people, it has come too looks , the pride of life, lust of the eye , and the lust of flesh.

Reply
6
Check out more stories from
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

95K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WREG

Mother charged after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 3-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Westwood. Police say the tragic accident happened on on Tonawanda Cove Sunday night. The boy’s mother, Tinesha Jackson told police her friend, Tedrick Butler, left his AR-15 firearm in her bedroom when they left to go get food. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis police arrest alleged gang leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have announced the arrest of an alleged leader of a local gang. On March 18, officers with the Metro Gang Unit developed the whereabouts of Leantonio Jones, the alleged leader of the Mafia Tide Bizz Gang (MTB). According to MPD, Jones was wanted on...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Shooting#Police Station#Wig
WREG

Marshals arrest man wanted for Walgreens killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made by the U.S. Marshals and a Mid-South family is one step closer to finding justice. On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the capture 50-year-old Gregory Morton who was on the run in Las Vegas. He’s been accused of killing 60-year-old Juanita Washington back in December. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman shot by man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is suffering from life threatening injuries after being shot by a man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). On Wednesday, at approximately 3:25 a.m., officers from Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were dispatched to the 4700 block of Eagleridge Cir. after receiving a The post Woman shot by man while breaking into vehicles in Pueblo, police say appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
WREG

Woman killed in South Memphis motel shooting

This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
95K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy