Tar Heels unexpected surprise in men’s Final Four that has something for everyone

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Tar Heels to face Duke in Final Four as Peacocks’ Cinderella run ends

The Cinderella story of the 2022 NCAA Tournament is dancing no more. Just days after becoming the first No. 15 seed in March Madness history to earn an Elite Eight berth, Saint Peter’s fell in lopsided fashion to No. 8 seed North Carolina 69-49 on Sunday, the third-largest loss in a regional final since 2000. The outcome sets up a Final Four matchup of the Tar Heels vs. No. 2 seed Duke in one semifinal, after Kansas meets Villanova in the first semifinal at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday.
Can Duke and Coach K Beat Rival UNC In The Final Four?

Duke and North Carolina is one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports. This Saturday night the rivalry continues in a brand new chapter with the Final Four in New Orleans. It will be the first ever meeting between the two schools in the NCAA Tournament. They have each beaten one another on the road this season. In what is Coach K's final season a the head coach at Duke, this will certainly be a storybook matchup and a storybook ending if Duke wins the national championship. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
UNC crushes Saint Peter’s, will meet Duke in Final Four

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle in the early going Sunday, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s. The eighth-seeded Tar Heels (28-9) made their record 21st Final Four, and...
Big UNC football target receives crystal ball to SEC school

Fresh off a top 10 class for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Mack Brown and his staff are working hard on future classes for the UNC football program in Chapel Hill. One big target on UNC’s radar is four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett out of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jarrett is a big recruiting target for the Tar Heels. With Brown’s success in the state of North Carolina, landing another big talent is key for future classes. However, the Tar Heels might be behind in the race to land him. After Jarrett took a visit to Georgia over the weekend, the Bulldogs received a crystal ball prediction for the talented defensive lineman. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong made a prediction for Jarrett to Georgia with a confidence of six. Now, crystal ball predictions don’t guarantee a commitment but when it comes from a national analyst there’s something behind it. It does appear as if UNC has some ground to make up with Jarrett but there doesn’t appear to be a decision coming anytime soon. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
This Day In Sports: Tar Heels take the title on an unforced error

One of the great gaffes in NCAA Tournament history. Georgetown trailed North Carolina 63-62 and had the ball when, with seven seconds left, the Hoyas’ Freddie Brown mistook the Tar Heels’ James Worthy for a teammate and threw Worthy the ball. Michael Jordan had scored the go-ahead basket nine seconds earlier, and that would finally give North Carolina coach Dean Smith his first national championship in his fourth trip to the NCAA title game.
