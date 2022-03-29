ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II, British royal family attend Prince Philip memorial

whio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Queen Elizabeth II, British royal family attend Prince Philip memorial...

www.whio.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Philip Allegedly Threatened To Throw Monarch Out Of Car After Her Majesty Yelped For Duke's Fast Driving, Biographer Claims

Prince Philip didn't like Queen Elizabeth making noise while he was driving fast and threatened her. Queen Elizabeth II couldn't help but react when her late husband drove fast. However, Prince Philip didn't like his wife's reaction one time and allegedly threatened to put her out of the car, according to a royal biographer.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 8, & Princess Charlotte, 6, Look So Grown Up At Prince Philip’s Service: Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their two eldest children to a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. Several members of the Royal Family attended a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II‘s late husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday, March 29. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, were at Westminster Abbey to honor their great-grandfather, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021. The royal siblings were pictured arriving at the event with their parents, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, son Prince Louis, 3, is too young to attend the service.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: British Monarch No Longer A Symbol Of Power After Asking Prince Charles, Camilla To Represent Her In Commonwealth Day, Royal Biographer Claims

Queen Elizabeth "no longer looks like a power for the country" she represents, Angela Levin says. Queen Elizabeth II has remained physically and mentally fit for someone her age. In fact, Her Majesty still carries her royal duties as the head of the monarchy. However, a royal biographer claims that the Queen "no longer looks like a power for the country" as she goes through a "very difficult moment in her life" and as she paces herself through her Platinum Jubilee celebration.
U.K.
Cosmopolitan

Rumor Has It Queen Elizabeth May Never Live at Buckingham Palace Again

Looks like Queen Elizabeth is fully done with Buckingham Palace. According to some shiny new intel from royal sources, Her Majesty is unlikely to ever permanently return to the royals' most famous home, and will instead chill out at Windsor Castle—where she's been living for the past two years since the pandemic started.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in first public outing in 5 months

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first public outing in five months in order to pay tribute to the man she was married to for 73 years. The British monarch and other members of her family gathered together Tuesday at London’s Westminster Abbey for a memorial service in honor of Prince Philip, who died nearly one year ago, on April 9, 2021, at age 99.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Duke Of Edinburgh#Uk#Ap Photo
Daily Mail

Queen hosts two virtual audiences today and 'hopes to attend' Prince Philip memorial next week: Palace reveals details about Westminster Abbey service attended by royals and 500 guests on Tuesday

The Queen held a virtual audience today and hopes to attend a thanksgiving service to remember her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey next Tuesday despite her recent health issues, a Buckingham Palace source revealed today. Elizabeth II - currently in residence at Windsor Castle - appeared via a...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service: Who will attend?

The Duke of York will attend his father Prince Philip’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey on March 29, according to the Press Association. It will be Prince Andrew’s first public appearance since the out-of-court settlement – revealed in court documents in mid-February – was made with his accuser Virginia Giuffre.
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Philip: A life in pictures from 1921-2021

The Duke of Edinburgh will be honoured in a memorial at Westminster Abbey today, Tuesday 29 March.The Service of Thanksgiving will be attended by most senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.Buckingham Palace has also confirmed the Queen will attend the memorial after recovering from a bout of Covid and struggling with mobility issues.Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband of 73 years, died on 9 April 2021 at Windsor Castle.Philip’s funeral at...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry DID feature in Prince Philip's memorial but only in archive footage shown by the BBC - as Prince Philip's ex-protection officer brands his absence amid a security row and family tensions 'pathetic'

Prince Harry has been criticisied for missing his grandfather's memorial service today, amid a row over security and strained relations with his relatives. But despite the family tensions, the Duke of Sussex was included in today's commemorations, after archive footage of Harry speaking about his late grandather was used as part of the BBC's coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy