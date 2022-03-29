Man, 51, found dead near Times Square was repeatedly stabbed; suspect charged

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 51-year-old man who was found dead near Times Square on Monday morning had been repeatedly stabbed, police said Tuesday, later announcing they'd arrested a homeless man on a murder charge.

Esan Benn, of Queens, was found lying unresponsive on a sidewalk at W. 38th Street and Seventh Avenue around 5:20 a.m.

EMS transported him to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Medical personnel later determined Benn had been stabbed, police said.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that he was stabbed during an altercation shortly before 5 a.m. and then stumbled about a block before collapsing.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said they arrested Vincent Cole, 38, and charged him with murder in connection with the stabbing.

It’s unclear if the two men knew each other.