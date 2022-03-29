ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IN

Marshall Township VFD purchases new utility task vehicle through TIF funds

By Tyler Haughn, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzAgf_0essYOEl00

BEDFORD — The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission recently provided the Marshall Township Volunteer Fire Department with $17,500 in TIF (Tax Increment Financing) funds to assist with the purchase of a new utility task vehicle.

In March, Commission President Jeff Quyle announced the commission's plans to direct available funds within the Marshall Township TIF to make financial contributions to multiple projects throughout the township. One of these three projects centers on Avoca Park and Recreation, which was recently awarded $40,000 in TIF funds by the redevelopment commission to provide additional support for improvement and maintenance endeavors taking place at the popular public park.

Others are reading: Men's Warming Shelter serves record number of homeless men in 2021-22.

The other project involves financing the Briarwood sewer plant upgrade. Quyle previously said the South Central Regional Sewer District had submitted a match of $56,000 to offset the total cost of the project.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was written and signed for each project.

This collaboration with the township's fire department has also been in development for the last several months. It was previously announced during a December meeting that the redevelopment commission had received a matching grant request of $17,500 from the Marshall Township VFD to help the department invest in a utility task vehicle.

“Marshall Township’s TIF District has been the first big project our new Redevelopment Commission has managed, and I feel we’ve made a strong effort to respond to the needs of our community,” said Tim Deckard, a member of the Redevelopment Commission and resident of the township.

The redevelopment commission and the Marshall Township VFD signed an MOU for the initiative last month. Quyle said the funds the commission is providing will help pay around 50% of the total costs for the utility task vehicle. The VFD will be responsible for paying the remaining balance.

The Marshall Township VFD is hosting a fish fry fundraiser April 16 at Avoca Park and Recreation from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Utility task vehicles, sometimes referred to as side-by-sides, are better suited for rugged terrain. They are four-wheel drive off-road vehicles that will help the department respond to calls in difficult-to-reach locations.

Local news: Spring Mill Inn will close for more than a year on Nov. 13. Here's what you need to know.

“This new vehicle will help ease the Fire Department’s ability to reach areas of the Township in locations off the beaten path,” said Jason Lewis, fire chief for the department. "This gives us the ability to extend where we can go when there’s a need for a rescue or a wildland fire at a location that our other vehicles might not be able to reach.”

Comments / 0

Times-Mail
Times-Mail

1K+

Followers

555

Posts

98K+

Views

Related
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels Utilities surface water treatment plant project to bring road closures through early April

New Braunfels Utilities is on track to begin work on its Surface Water Treatment Plant capital improvement project this month, according to a press release. The $11.5 million water line project will provide additional transmission capacity to deliver drinking water to residents and to alleviate high-pressure issues that occur when the Headwaters at the Comal, the Surface Water Treatment Plant and Landa Park pumps are running simultaneously.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Grant allows Pitcairn police to purchase new patrol vehicle

Pitcairn Borough Police Department has been awarded a $42,000 grant to purchase a new patrol vehicle, allowing the department to address an expanded role more effectively. The grant was administered by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which aims to enhance investment opportunities for businesses. “Pitcairn Borough police...
PITCAIRN, PA
Greater Milwaukee Today

New TIF transparency bill signed into law

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month signed into law 2021 Act 142, which will help ensure local officials, and those they represent, will be aware of all the tax implications of a decision to use of tax incremental financing districts. State Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, worked with the bill’s proponents, particularly the lead author Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, to introduce Senate Substitute Amendment 1. That language eventually became Act 142.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Lawrence County, IN
Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Bedford, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha might purchase vehicle barricades for outdoor events

WAUKESHA — The city might have vehicle barricades at outdoor events in the future, including the Waukesha Christmas Parade and at Friday Night Live (FNL), since a proposal was reviewed and approved unanimously by a city committee on Tuesday night. The decision comes after the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack...
WAUKESHA, WI
Bristol Press

Bristol ARPA Task Force recommending $17.5 million in federal relief funds

BRISTOL – The Bristol ARPA Task Force is recommending $17.5 million in federal relief funds. These funds will be utilized for eligible project costs associated with area businesses and nonprofits in league with American Rescue Plan requirements. Among those funds include City Hall HVAC improvements, park upgrades and infrastructure...
BRISTOL, CT
Times-Mail

Times-Mail

1K+
Followers
555
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bedford, IN from Times-Mail.

 http://tmnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy