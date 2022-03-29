Marshall Township VFD purchases new utility task vehicle through TIF funds

BEDFORD — The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission recently provided the Marshall Township Volunteer Fire Department with $17,500 in TIF (Tax Increment Financing) funds to assist with the purchase of a new utility task vehicle.

In March, Commission President Jeff Quyle announced the commission's plans to direct available funds within the Marshall Township TIF to make financial contributions to multiple projects throughout the township. One of these three projects centers on Avoca Park and Recreation, which was recently awarded $40,000 in TIF funds by the redevelopment commission to provide additional support for improvement and maintenance endeavors taking place at the popular public park.

Others are reading: Men's Warming Shelter serves record number of homeless men in 2021-22.

The other project involves financing the Briarwood sewer plant upgrade. Quyle previously said the South Central Regional Sewer District had submitted a match of $56,000 to offset the total cost of the project.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was written and signed for each project.

This collaboration with the township's fire department has also been in development for the last several months. It was previously announced during a December meeting that the redevelopment commission had received a matching grant request of $17,500 from the Marshall Township VFD to help the department invest in a utility task vehicle.

“Marshall Township’s TIF District has been the first big project our new Redevelopment Commission has managed, and I feel we’ve made a strong effort to respond to the needs of our community,” said Tim Deckard, a member of the Redevelopment Commission and resident of the township.

The redevelopment commission and the Marshall Township VFD signed an MOU for the initiative last month. Quyle said the funds the commission is providing will help pay around 50% of the total costs for the utility task vehicle. The VFD will be responsible for paying the remaining balance.

The Marshall Township VFD is hosting a fish fry fundraiser April 16 at Avoca Park and Recreation from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Utility task vehicles, sometimes referred to as side-by-sides, are better suited for rugged terrain. They are four-wheel drive off-road vehicles that will help the department respond to calls in difficult-to-reach locations.

Local news: Spring Mill Inn will close for more than a year on Nov. 13. Here's what you need to know.

“This new vehicle will help ease the Fire Department’s ability to reach areas of the Township in locations off the beaten path,” said Jason Lewis, fire chief for the department. "This gives us the ability to extend where we can go when there’s a need for a rescue or a wildland fire at a location that our other vehicles might not be able to reach.”