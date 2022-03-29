ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Winter weather advisory issued; Livingston County to get snow and sleet tonight

By Paula Wethington, Livingston Daily
 1 day ago
The calendar may say spring, but Michigan weather has other ideas.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for most of the state, in an area ranging from the Upper Peninsula to the Ohio state line.

Livingston County is expected to get a mix of snow and sleet tonight and early Wednesday.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service in Detroit:

National Weather Service Detroit/Pontiac MI

Livingston-Oakland-Washtenaw-Wayne-Lenawee-Monroe-

Including the cities of Howell, Pontiac, Ann Arbor, Detroit, Adrian, and Monroe

402 AM EDT Tue Mar 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A burst of snow and sleet moves into the area west of US-23 by 8 PM and then spreads southwest to northeast across metro Detroit and the northern suburbs. Snow and sleet change over to freezing rain quickly during the evening which then continues after midnight into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Untreated road and walking surfaces are expected to become slick and hazardous. Extra caution and slower travel will likely be needed during the morning commute.

Paula Wethington is a digital producer for the USA Today network. Twitter @WethingtonPaula.

