ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Warzone Dev Says More Maps Aren’t Possible, Due to Install Sizes

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Player hopes for a map rotation system in Call of Duty: Warzone might be hindered by install...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
DBLTAP
DBLTAP

1K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

124K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

We Finally Know Why Warzone Doesn't Have More Maps

"Call of Duty: Warzone," one of Activision Blizzard's prized jewels, has historically only had one featured map at a time. Its current map, Caldera, replaced the original Verdansk map back in December 2021 when the title transitioned to its "Warzone Pacific" era. So it made sense that streamer TeeP would ask Raven Software developer Josh Bridge if fans would ever see more rotating maps, or even multiple selectable maps, in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dev#Video Game#Warzone Dev Says#Verdansk#Warzone Pacific#Bridge
epicstream.com

GTA 6: Release Date, Map, Story, News, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far

Finally, on February 4, 2022, Rockstar confirmed that it's working on Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly-anticipated entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. click to enlarge. + 9. GTA 6. After years of rumors and speculations, Rockstar Games finally announced GTA 6 on its official website....
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Game

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been surprised with a bonus free game for the month of March. In addition to the four games that comprise March's Games With Gold lineup, Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can download a bonus Xbox 360 game for free. That said, if you've been a subscriber for a while, you may already have it, as it's been made free via the subscription service, at least, a few times. That's right, Port Royale 3 -- normally $20 -- is once again free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Loadouts for Call of Duty Warzone's Rebirth Island

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone brought plenty of changes to the "meta" of the game, adding new weapons that have become more popular than meta weapons of old. On the smaller Rebirth Island, weapon choice is very important, as is your loadout and perks. With that, there are...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals Season 2 Reloaded Details

Later this week, Call of Duty: Warzone players will get the chance to check out Season 2 Reloaded, which will see a number of exciting changes. Activision claims that Rebirth Island Reinforced will result in the map getting the "biggest update since original release." When Reloaded drops, the map's Stronghold and Prison Yard will be altered, and there will be a new point of interest: the Docks. In addition to the map changes, players can look forward to new and returning modes, features, and rewards. All in all, it's looking pretty exciting, and it's all set to appear in the game starting on March 23rd.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Terraform a planet in this survival game that looks like Subnautica on Mars

Scavenging for resources, keeping yourself fed and hydrated, crafting tools and building a base, and staying alive in a harsh environment is what survival games are all about. But what about altering that environment until it's not as harsh as you found it? What if you could turn a hostile desert planet into a green and leafy paradise through terraforming?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Insider Drops New Warzone Map Tease

A prominent Call of Duty insider has dropped a new tease about the new map reportedly coming alongside the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 later this year. The tease comes the way of Tom Henderson, one of the most prolific sources when it comes to COD. Unfortunately, the tease is vague and doesn't provide any actual media of the map, but it does offer a little bit of insight and good news for those who like the Peak location of the current Warzone map.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PlayStation console-exclusive Godfall finally coming to Xbox

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity on one of the PS5’s most notable launch games, Godfall. Developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox confirmed today that the live-service action game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam on April 7. The Xbox and Steam releases coincide with the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Second Episode of Bethesda's 'Starfield' Featurette Explores Game's Various Factions

After launching the first episode of its Into the Starfield featurette that gives fans a more behind-the-scenes look at Starfield‘s creation and development, Bethesda has now released the second episode, showcasing some of the upcoming title’s expansive world, factions and NPC interaction. Similar to Cyberpunk 2077, there’ll be...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Is Reportedly Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

Activision's Call of Duty franchise sounds like it will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch at a time in the near future. In the past, Nintendo as a whole hasn't been a stranger to the Call of Duty series. Both the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Wii U had various Call of Duty titles come to each platform at one time or another. However, since the launch of the Switch in 2017, Call of Duty has only appeared on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC hardware. Based on what one insider has now revealed, though, this shouldn't be true for much longer.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil’ next-gen upgrade physical editions not planned “right now”

Capcom has announced that the free PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades for the recent Resident Evil titles will not receive a physical release. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3’s remakes alongside Resident Evil 7 are set to get enhanced next-generation versions later this year. While they’ll let players carry over save data, no physical releases are currently planned.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Highly Rated PlayStation Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass has three new games, including one highly-rated PlayStation console exclusive that other than PC has only been available via PS4 and PlayStation Vita until today. Two of these three games have been added to all versions of the subscription service (Cloud, Console, and PC) across both tiers (Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). The third, while available across both tiers, has only been added via console. And of course, all three games are limited-time additions, though how limited this window is, we don't know.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Incoming PlayStation 5 Update Adding Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation 5 users can expected a highly requested feature to be implemented later this year as part of an incoming update. The company only just rolled out an impressive new update for PS5 and PS4 last week, bringing with it a slew of new accessibility features, chat options, and general quality-of-life improvements. It also very briefly managed to take down PlayStation Plus and online access to dozens of games, but that's all better now.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Hogwarts Legacy' Won't Have Multiplayer, Devs Confirm

Thursday’s State of Play stream brought us our first proper look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay, and despite all that time since the initial reveal trailer in 2020, it thankfully seems like the game is on track to meet the lofty expectations of fans. The stream featured 14 minutes of...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy