Rental car shortage affecting the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Experts say supply shortages around the world are still affecting car rental companies. This means while your car is in the shop, you might have a hard time finding a rental, or you might have to depend on others for rides.

A mother in Springfield says she hasn’t had any luck finding a rental car.

Serena Mendoza has been calling companies like Avis, Hertz and Enterprise for a month. While her truck is getting worked on, she says she has been forced to put her life on hold.

“I have lots of kids, and I can’t go get the groceries that I need,” Mendoza said. “I have them delivered here. We can’t work because we don’t have a truck. We haven’t worked in two weeks. I looked in Springfield, Branson, everywhere. No rental cars at all.”

Mendoza helps repair and build roofs for a living. She needs her truck to do her job.

“If we need to go to the store we Uber,” Mendoza said. “But we can’t have an Uber take us to a roof. We have to take our trailer.”

OzarksFirst reached out to Enterprise Holdings, which owns Enterprise, National and Alamo.

The company declined an interview, but sent the following statement:

“Like the rest of the industry, Enterprise Holdings’ brands continue to see strong demand for vehicles across the U.S. We anticipate strong demand will continue through the busy spring and summer travel months. Likewise, with more people driving to their destinations resulting in more people on the road, we continue to see increases in those needing rentals as a temporary replacement for their personal vehicles when they are being repaired. Our teams are working hard to serve customers and are working closely with our manufacturing partners, as well as our insurance and business partners to support our customers’ most immediate transportation needs.”

According to Danielle Stuart, Director of Corporate Communications, in a recent survey of customers, 70% plan on taking a road trip in the next 12 months with 1/3 planning a Spring Break trip and 2/3 planning a summer trip. The company is seeing reservations to reflect this trend.

For those traveling for leisure, trends the company saw last year that have continued are increases in the length of rentals and demand for specialty vehicles such as vans, pick-up trucks, convertibles, and large SUVs. Additionally, areas such as Florida, Hawaii, New York, California, and Las Vegas continue to rise to the top for US travelers as popular trip destinations. Also, tracking the growing workcation/business leisure trend, 46% of American travelers say they are interested or extremely interested in taking a workcation in 2022.

With interest in spring and summer travel continuing to build, Stuart suggests reserving a vehicle as early as possible for future travel. Providing flexible dates and branch pick-up locations in your search may help to increase your options. To assist in streamlining the reservation, Enterprise.com has a feature that helps to redirect customers to other nearby options – if available – during the online reservation process when they are booking if their selected option is showing no vehicle availability.

OzarksFirst also contacted Avis and Hertz for this story but didn’t hear back.

