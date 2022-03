SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to delete two items concerning a proposed 12-lot subdivision from its agenda at the request of the developer. After a deferral last week, council members were slated to vote on second reading of an ordinance to rezone a 23.08-acre tract of land at 3650 Correctionville Road from agriculture to rural residential and suburban residential, as well as approve a preliminary plat for Moos Estates Addition. However, city staff confirmed that Sam Moos, the developer, no longer wishes to move forward with the project.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO