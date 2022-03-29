ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ghost-like wind slams paraglider into fence and tree

By New York Post Video
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

It looked as though an invisible giant plucked a paraglider off the ground — and smashed him into a fence — in this wild wind video. The so-called dust devil was caught on camera in Stubenberg, Austria.

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America's oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands.

