East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

EBR holding affordable developer housing workshop

By Cali Hubbard
 1 day ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish leaders are inviting people to an affordable housing workshop on Tuesday, Mar. 29. The Office of Community Development’s Developer Informational...

www.wafb.com

