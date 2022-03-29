ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents trapped by 40 feet of snow following avalanche

By Talia Naquin
 1 day ago

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (WJW) – Residents in Eagle River, Alaska were cut off by an avalanche that blocked them in with more than 40 feet of snow.

The avalanche happened last Thursday.

Baby died from tight car seat straps, docs say

Sunday, the city deployed explosives to reduce the avalanche danger and allow crews to remove snow from the roadways.

“The size of this avalanche is massive. It has been described by avalanche experts as a once-in-100-year event,” said municipal manager of Anchorage Amy Demboski.

They believe snow removal will take 2 weeks if conditions remain safe.

Some homes have been without power since last week.

Comments / 2

Comments / 0

