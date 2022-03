Off to a 22-4 start and riding a 10-game winning streak, the Hutchinson Community College softball team is a nationally ranked team for the first time since 2018. The Blue Dragons are ranked No. 19 in the latest NJCAA Division I Softball Rankings, which were released on Monday. One week ago, the Dragons were receiving votes. Since then the Blue Dragons swept Barton and Pratt last Friday and Saturday, respectively, to push their current win streak to 10 games.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO