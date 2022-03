As Bo Burnham once said, "How we feeling out there tonight? Yeah, I am not feeling good." While we can chuckle, it seems like I have been seeing more and more people opening up about how they are struggling with their mental health this month than any others. However, it's not just that we're struggling but one of the most common symptoms among my fellow Michiganders is the feeling of being completely numb and feeling like we're just going through the motions...now why is that?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO