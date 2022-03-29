ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Proportion of Covid-19 deaths aged 80 and over at highest since pandemic began

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RKdiL_0essRXl100

People aged 80 and over are accounting for a greater proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 than at any point since the pandemic began, analysis shows.

However, the number of deaths in the current wave continues to be well below levels seen in previous waves.

Some 423 of the 599 deaths that occurred in England and Wales in the week ending March 11 which mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate were among over-80s – the equivalent of 70.6%.

This is the highest proportion in any week since infections began spreading across the country in March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvVjO_0essRXl100
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

At the peak of the first wave, 68.5% of deaths involving coronavirus were among people aged 80 and over, while the level reached 64.0% at the peak of the second wave.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using the latest data on deaths involving Covid-19 from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

They show how the breakdown by age of people who are having Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate has tilted back strongly towards the oldest groups since the start of this year.

Over-80s accounted for just over half of Covid-19 deaths (51.1%) in the week ending January 7, but this reached nearly two-thirds (65.6%) by the week to February 18 and now stands at around seven in 10.

It follows a period in November and early December 2021 when the over-80s and people aged 60-79 each accounted for around 43% of deaths.

But a gap opened up sharply at the end of December and has widened further in recent weeks.

People aged 60 to 79 accounted for just 24.9% of Covid-19 deaths in the week to March 11, compared with 70.6% of over-80s.

The PA analysis has excluded the ONS data for deaths occurring in the week ending March 18, as this is incomplete.

The latest figures come after estimates published last week by the ONS found that the prevalence of Covid-19 among over-70s in England had reached a record high, with around one in 20 likely to have the virus.

Separate data released last week by the UK Health Security Agency (HSA) showed that Covid-19 hospital admissions rates for people aged 75 and over were at their highest level since January 2021.

Despite these trends, the number of people having Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate remains far below the totals reached in previous waves of the virus.

The 423 Covid-19 deaths of people aged 80 and over in the week to March 11 compares with a second-wave peak of 5,416 in the week to January 22 2021, and a first-wave peak of 5,024 in the week to April 17 2020.

The relatively low number of deaths during the current wave reflects the success of the vaccination programme, in particular the rollout of booster doses at the end of last year.

Vaccine effectiveness against mortality with the Omicron variant for people aged 50 and over is estimated to be 95% at two or more weeks after a booster jab, compared with about 60% at 25-plus weeks after a second dose, according to the HSA.

Bookings opened last week in England for people aged 75 and over to receive a “spring booster” – a fourth dose of vaccine – with similar campaigns set to begin in the rest of the UK.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that a spring jab should be offered to those most vulnerable to Covid-19 as a precautionary measure, six months after their most recent dose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J21ME_0essRXl100
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Separate figures from the ONS show there were a total of 683 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to March 18 that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate – broadly unchanged (up 2% from 671) on the previous week.

Death registrations have levelled off in the most recent two weeks, following six weeks of successive falls.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

China Reports First COVID-19 Deaths Since January 2021

China’s national health authorities have reported the first two COVID-19 deaths in the country since January 2021, NBC News shares. The deaths were reported Saturday, in the northeastern Jilin province, amid an omicron-related surge in COVID cases. Now, China’s COVID death toll sits at 4,638. Jilin has issued...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#England And Wales#Covid#Week Ending#Uk#Over 80s
fox40jackson.com

Heart disease, stroke deaths rose during COVID-19 pandemic: study

There was a “notable several-fold increase” in risk-associated deaths from heart disease and stroke during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers. In a study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open, authors from Kaiser Permanente, the Permanente Medical Group, the University of California San...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTV

COVID-19-related deaths in N.C. surpass 23K since pandemic’s start

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials reported that 1,519 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. To date, there have been 2,613,901 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020. Officials also reported 799 are hospitalized with the virus as of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox40jackson.com

Alcohol-related deaths jumped during COVID-19 pandemic: study

Deaths increased during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers. In a study published earlier this month, authors from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism found that the number and rate of deaths increased approximately 25% between 2019 and 2020 – from 78,927 to 99,017.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

THIRTY MILLION people in 13 cities are put into Covid lockdown in China with hazmat-wearing officials back on the streets on a scale not seen since pandemic began

Thirty million people in 13 cities across China have been put back into a Covid-19 lockdown with hazmat-wearing officials back on the streets on a scale not seen since the pandemic began. China reported 5,280 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, more than double the previous day's tally, as the highly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

New footage released of teenager missing for ten days

Police have released new footage and photographs of a missing teenager who has not been seen for more than ten days. Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, from Wembley, north London, has been missing since Sunday March 20. Police said his family are “distraught” and that “due to the passage of time, our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy