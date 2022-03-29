Grünenthal and NovaQuest enter agreement to advance the resiniferatoxin global Phase III program in osteoarthritis

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced its entry into a distribution agreement with Israel-based DNO Group to distribute the Mind Naturals brand in the Hong Kong region. A leading distributor of global independent brands, DNO Group has over 50,000 points of sale throughout Asia in addition to its broader global reach. Under the agreement, Flora will work with DNO to identify growth opportunities and, using an omnichannel approach including brick-and-mortar retail, e-commerce and wholesale, bring the Mind Naturals brand to market in new territories. The initial focus will be on Hong Kong, which is expected to follow with a second phase expanding to India and Israel. “We are excited to see the continued expansion of Mind Naturals into new international markets, especially those with a high demand for skincare products,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan. “With quality ingredients and a thoughtful customer experience, Mind offers something different in this competitive space. We look forward to working with DNO to bring this unique offering to key markets around the world.”

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO