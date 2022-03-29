ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas, PA

Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and windy today

By Katie Vossler
KTRE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and south winds are already gusting up to 20 mph. It will be...

