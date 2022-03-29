ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Why haven’t the people fined over partygate been identified?

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wh7NB_0essQzAc00

Partygate detectives have confirmed that the first batch of fines for alleged Covid breaches will be issued but questions remain over whether the individuals involved will be identified.

– Why haven’t the recipients of partygate fines been named by police?

Police have confirmed that 20 fines are expected to be issued over gatherings held during lockdown in government buildings, but will not identify the individuals concerned.

While it is usual practice for forces to identify someone facing a criminal charge, this is not the case with lesser offences dealt with via on-the-spot fines, such as Covid breaches or speeding offences.

The Metropolitan Police said it is following guidelines issued by professional body the College of Policing for communication between the media and police.

It quoted these as saying: “Identities of people dealt with by cautions, speeding fines and other fixed penalties – out-of-court disposals – should not be released or confirmed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGec1_0essQzAc00
The police have been investigating a series of gatherings held in Downing Street and Whitehall in 2020 and 2021 (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

– How have other alleged lockdown breaches been publicised by the force?

Several other cases involving large gatherings have been publicised by the Met Police, including dates, times and road names and the area where they were said to have taken place.

However, with partygate the force has chosen not to specify which gatherings the fines relate to, in order to avoid the risk of identifying individuals.

The Met said: “We will not confirm the number of referrals from each individual event subject to our investigation, as providing a breakdown at this point may lead to identification of the individuals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m39MA_0essQzAc00
Downing Street has said it will confirm if the Prime Minister receives a fine (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

– Will any of the names be made public?

Downing Street has said it will confirm if the Prime Minister receives a fine but will not reveal the names of more junior members of staff.

However, their identities would become public if they decided to contest the fine in court.

– What rules were in place at the time?

The laws changed several times during the coronavirus pandemic when there were allegations of parties taking place.

At the time of the May 20 2020 Downing Street garden party, which the Prime Minister admitted attending but insisted he thought was a work event which could “technically” have been within the rules, the law in England required people to have a reasonable excuse to leave their home and people could only meet one other person from outside their own household at a time in a public space or for exercise.

By June 19 2020, when a birthday party for Boris Johnson is said to have taken place and Downing Street admitted staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room after a meeting, groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outdoors but indoor gatherings remained against the law although there were exemptions “if reasonably necessary” for work purposes.

– What were the penalties?

Lockdown fines rose to £100 in England on May 13 2020 and could be issued to anyone believed to be breaching restrictions on movement.

While anyone found breaking the law would have had their first fine lowered to £50 if paid within 14 days, the penalty doubled for each repeat offence, up to a maximum of £3,200.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Johnson insists he is focused on job despite partygate fines

Boris Johnson insisted he was getting on with the job of running the country as he faced calls to quit for misleading Parliament over the partygate row. In his first public comments since the Metropolitan Police concluded that coronavirus laws were broken following an inquiry into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, Mr Johnson said the “investigators must get on with their job” but “we are going to get on with our job”.
EDUCATION
newschain

Downing Street parties timeline as first fines issued

The first batch of fines has been announced for breaches of Covid-19 rules following allegations of people attending lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall. Scotland Yard said 20 fixed penalty notices will be referred to the ACRO Criminal Records Office, which will be responsible for issuing the fines. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Boris Johnson to face MPs after police issue partygate fines

Boris Johnson will face MPs following the Metropolitan Police’s conclusion that coronavirus laws were broken at the heart of his government. Downing Street has insisted Mr Johnson did not mislead Parliament when he claimed rules were followed, despite Scotland Yard deciding to issue an initial 20 fines after its investigation into events in No 10 and Whitehall.
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate: How much will Downing Street staff be fined by Met Police over lockdown gatherings?

The Metropolitan Police has announced that 20 cases of lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall will be made the subject of fixed penalty notices, the first tranche of fines to be issued over the “Partygate” scandal that rocked Boris Johnson’s government this winter.The Met said it would not disclose the identities of the recipients of the fines, although Mr Johnson’s office has said it will reveal whether or not the prime minister himself has received one and, so far, has not done so.The force said officers were working through a “significant amount of investigative material” as part of...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Met expected to issue first tranche of partygate fines ‘imminently’

Police investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office will soon issue an initial tranche of fines, according to reports.The Guardian said it understands the fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will be issued “imminently”, although a Government source told the PA news agency it would not be on Monday night.The force is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have attended.Last week it emerged that detectives investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office had begun interviewing key witnesses.The Met said at that time...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Judge slams Prince Harry's lawyers for coming to court 'without an apology' as he rules parts of documents for his case against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK WILL remain secret

Parts of some documents in the Duke of Sussex's claim against the Home Office will be kept secret, a High Court judge ruled as he criticised Harry's legal team for an 'entirely unacceptable' breach of court rules. Harry is bringing a claim against the department after being told he would...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Metropolitan Police#The College Of Policing#Publicised#The Met Police
CBS Chicago

Bank robbers dress as security, make off with about $100,000 on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Customers and employees at a Near West Side bank were forced to the floor during a robbery Tuesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Meredith Barack reported, police and the FBI were investigating after the thieves held up the Chase Bank at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. just south of Roosevelt Road. Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000. Police radio also reported the robber or robbers were wearing some type of security guard uniform when they took the money. "Security uniform - the actual security guard was punching in the code to get in the backroom, and that's when they bum rushed her and put everybody on the floor and got to that back vault," an officer was heard saying over the scanner. Detectives were on scene all afternoon interviewing witnesses, looking at evidence, and figuring out how the robbers got the money. Chase Bank said all customers and employees who were inside the bank at the time were OK afterward. There was no work on whether a gun was involved.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Women asking to drop domestic abuse cases over delays

WARNING - This story contains graphic images of the results of violence. The report said women were not properly protected by Non-Harassment Orders and repeated bail breaches by the accused were being ignored. The victims' experiences were collated by Victim Support, Women's Aid, Rape Crisis Scotland, Children 1st and specialist...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The people still living under lockdown rules: ‘I haven’t been touched by anyone in two years’

“I honestly can’t remember the last time I had a hug,” Jane tells me. Despite living with her partner in a relationship that encompasses 17 years, the pair have been living completely separate lives in the same Surrey flat due to Jane being immunosuppressed as a result of a kidney transplant. Jane works, lives and sleeps in what was once the couple’s dining room - “it’s a bit like a student bedsit” - and her partner takes their bedroom. “We can’t sleep together because of the Covid risk - he’s a train driver in London, so there’s always a risk...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Up to 100 migrants are picked up in the English Channel a day after more than 400 people packed into 12 small boats, arrived in the UK and took total for the year to 2,600

At least 100 illegal migrants have been picked up in the Channel, a day after more than 400 men, women and children packed into 12 dinghies in France and sailed to Britain. More than 900 men, women and children were intercepted in small boats illegally crossing the Channel from France on Tuesday, in what is thought to be the largest number of migrants attempting to reach Britain in a single day so far this year.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Tiny baby is just one of 100 Channel migrants who have landed in Dover today with 'dozens more' expected after Border Force stopped 213 yesterday - bringing total attempting perilous crossing to nearly 3,500 so far this year

A tiny baby was one of at least 100 migrants who crossed the Channel in small boats today, with ‘dozens’ more expected, after more than 200 sailed to Britain in small boats yesterday – taking the total number of Channel migrants this year so far to 3,500.
U.K.
BBC

Twenty fines to be issued over No 10 lockdown parties

Twenty fines will be issued as part of the police inquiry into Downing Street parties that broke Covid rules. The Met police will not be saying who is fined or which events the fixed penalty notices relate to. However, Downing Street has said before that it would confirm if the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Johnson has ‘no authority’ on Covid after partygate fines, say bereaved

‘There is no grey area here, he simply must resign,’ said one bereaved daughter. A woman whose father died with coronavirus has said the Prime Minister has “no authority” on the subject of Covid after it was announced the first 20 fines will be issued over alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson must resign over fines issued for lockdown-breaching parties, says Angela Rayner

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner has called for Boris Johnson to go after fines were issued by police over lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.Ms Rayner has previously said that Mr Johnson should resign if he was personally fined for breaking laws imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, though party leader Keir Starmer earlier this month appeared to back away from this position in the name of “unity” during the Ukraine crisis.But following today’s Metropolitan Police announcement that 20 fixed penalty notices are to be issued for breaches of the criminal law, the Labour deputy leader...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy