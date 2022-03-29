ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What sparked Florida's bitter LGBTQ battle

By GARY FINEOUT
POLITICO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStroke of a pen — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — amid a national controversy that drew in the White House — used the backdrop of a Pasco County charter school to sign the “Parental Rights in Education” bill into law on Monday. Lawsuits coming?...

Vonnie Landrigan
1d ago

I am happy that our Gov. DeSantis signed this bill. I have 3 grandchildren under the age of 8 and they will be attending school here in Florida. My grandchildren do not need to have sexual orientation taught to them when in 1st grade or kindergarten. Let our children be children.

1d ago

Reading these comments makes me very sad, it appears no one is reading what this bill actually is. It has absolutely nothing to do with Gay anything. Thus country will continue to be dysfunctional in every aspect unless we the people do a better job of actually holding our selves accountable for what we bring to the table, as far as I can tell to many of us read a headline, grab on tight and run with the presumed narrative. Not ever actually taking the time to do our own homework and using our common sense and ability to reason to form rational thought and ease the tension caused by jumping on the band wagon. I have never been so embarrassed in my fellow man as I have become in the resent time. I truly hope that we the people can get back to critical thinking and logical reasoning very soon or we as a country are doomed.

Nooneknows
1d ago

Yes, I think we should be going forward not backwards. Acting like things don't exist only makes matters worse. DeathDeSantis you are the worse Governor. It is time you leave Florida and stop making things a mess. Grow up, we know you can color and draw. We really don't need to hold your picture up to show us what you did. You act like a child, do something good for the state of Florida. LEAVE!!!!🙃🤑🤣🤪

