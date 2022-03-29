Watch Albert Pujols Return as a Cardinal for 1st Time in a Decade

Whenever you think of famous people from Evansville, the first name that comes to mind is Don Mattingly (and if it's not, it's certainly near the top of the list). Before he entered the coaching and managing ranks, Mattingly earned the nickname, "Donnie Baseball" during his 14-year career as the first baseman for the New York Yankees. Over that nearly decade-and-a-half timeframe, he became the face of the iconic franchise and was embraced by fans who not only have extremely high expectations for their team but are notoriously tough to please. Those years will be the focus of, Donnie Baseball, a new documentary on his playing days set to debut on MLB Network.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO