Watch Albert Pujols Return as a Cardinal for 1st Time in a Decade

By Doc Holliday
 1 day ago
The crowd at the St. Louis Cardinals game knew something was up when one of the gates in the outfield opened and a familiar figure strolled onto the field. It was the first time Albert Pujols had worn a St. Louis Cardinals...

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana.

