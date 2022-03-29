Child hospitalized after east Charlotte apartment fire, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A child was seriously injured in a two-alarm fire at an apartment complete in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire began just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Heritage Park Apartments on Snow Lane near E W.T. Harris Blvd and Idlewild Road, officials said.

Fire officials said a child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The blaze was put out within 10 minutes, the Charlotte Fire Department told Queen City News.

