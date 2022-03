Wordle is trending on Twitter and it is safe to say that the viral word game has once again “ruined” the days of many of its players.Loyal fans of the game, which gets people to guess the five-letter word of the day within six tries, took to the social media platform to vent about how frustrating Wordle 270’s answer is.The simple game was created by US-based software engineer Josh Wardle in October 2021 and quickly became a global phenomenon, drawing around two million players at its peak in January.It was acquired by New York Times (NYT) for a seven-figure sum...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO