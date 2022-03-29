Wake Up Memphis Guests & Links For March 29, 2022

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO