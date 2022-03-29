ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Police search for suspect in Taco Bell stabbing in Redding, 1 dead

By Kelli Saam and Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleREDDING, Calif. - Police in Redding are looking for a man who stabbed a person at a Taco Bell restaurant Monday night, leaving the victim with major injuries....

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Hunt for missing woman as video shows hooded man ‘abduct’ her in Walmart car park

A Nevada woman has possibly been kidnapped in her own car by a hooded man in a Walmart car park near Reno. Police have released still images from surveillance footage that they say shows a hooded man walking from a nearby homeless encampment, standing around a number of vehicles, then getting into the car of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, and driving away with her in the passenger seat.“To me, it looked like a clear abduction,” Ms Irion’s brother Casey Valley said, according to ABC News.“Some monster takes them, and you don’t know what’s happened, you don’t know where they are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nevada Appeal

Lyon detectives release video from disappearance of Naomi Irion

On Saturday, Lyon County detectives released video from the Fernley Walmart that shows a man they believe was involved in Naomi Irion’s March 12 disappearance. The search for Irion, who was last seen 5 a.m. March 12, has increased in size and scope to include law enforcement agencies from the local, state and federal levels.
LYON COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Police
The Independent

Teenage girls arrested on tip from their mothers after video ‘shows them attacking homeless people’

Two teenage girls in New England were arrested for assaulting homeless people on the street after their own mothers reported them to authorities, police said.The Auburn Police Department in Maine said on Sunday that it had charged two girls, aged 14 and 16, as well as a 15-year-old boy who allegedly filmed the incident, who was charged with criminal conspiracy.A video circulating on Facebook, seen by The Independent, showed two young women repeatedly kicking and punching a person sitting on the street, who screams while a man sitting next to them pleads with the girls to stop.A voice, possibly from...
HOMELESS
New York Post

California deputy shoots suspected shoplifter as he reached for gun: video

A California sheriff’s deputy shot a suspected shoplifter in the head as he appeared to reach for a gun during a violent struggle, video shows. The footage, released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, shows suspect Ernesto Aguilar, 30, being escorted out of Walmart in Lake Forest on Jan. 19 after an employee called cops to report a possible theft.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

10 arrested, 18 vehicles impounded & 65 cited: BPD/CHP street-racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joint "Street Racing Enforcement Operation" conducted overnight Saturday targeted illegal street racing in Bakersfield led to 10 arrests, 18 impounds and over 60 citations. From 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol held a "zero-tolerance enforcement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

10 arrested during probation and warrant sweep

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, 10 people were arrested on various charges during a probabtion and warrant sweep in Wasco. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office, with the Shafter Police Department, Kern County Probation Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office HIDTA Task Force and The Department of Homeland Security, conducted the sweep at around 7 a.m. The […]
WASCO, CA
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Lebanon-Express

Two dead following crash on Highway 20

Two people have died following a crash on U.S. 20 Santiam Highway near Sweet Home, according to a news release from Oregon State Police. At around 11:25 a.m. Friday, March 18, OSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 by milepost 32 in Linn County. According to OSP,...
SWEET HOME, OR
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy