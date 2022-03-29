ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This AI Startup Roped In Big Tech Executives From Google, Meta As Founding Members

  • LinkedIn (NASDAQ: MSFT) founder Reid Hoffman and DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman poached artificial intelligence gurus from Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for their AI startup, Inflection, CNBC reports.
  • Inflection' looked to develop AI software products that enabled hassle-free communication between humans and computers.
  • Heinrich Kuttler quit his research engineering manager role at Meta AI in London to work on the technical side of Inflection's business. Fenton was a first-class degree holder in physics from the University of Warwick in England.
  • Joe Fenton quit his senior product manager role at Google to work on the product side of Inflection's business. Kuttler studied theoretical and mathematical physics at leading German universities.
  • Both Kuttler and Fenton used to work at DeepMind with Suleyman.

