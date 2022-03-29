ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Texas, PA

Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and windy today

By Katie Vossler
KLTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a mild start with temperatures in the 60s and south winds are already gusting up to 20 mph. It will be...

www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

WJCL

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with a few more clouds. Skies should remain dry through the day. We start to see changes by Wednesday. A strong storm system is moving across the south today through Wednesday. This storm system will arrive on Wednesday afternoon where a isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The severe threat will last through the evening, but showers will last through Thursday morning.
City
East Texas, PA
AL.com

Alabama severe weather updates: 2 tornado watches issued; widespread high winds expected

Severe storms were beginning to move into parts of Alabama on Wednesday evening, the first of what could be an intense round of severe weather in the state. 8 p.m. overview: Severe storms continued to move into west Alabama as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. Ahead of the storms winds were howling across Alabama, and National Weather Service offices across the state continue to collect reports of wind damage and power outages. More storms are developing to the west in Mississippi and will move into Alabama during the evening. Two tornado watches continue as well. See details on both of those below.
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
WGAL

Near Record Cold Monday

Yet another cold, cloud-filled, blustery day across the Susquehanna Valley with periods of flurries, graupel, and sprinkles. This is all thanks to a powerful upper-level disturbance crossing over the region with a big bend (trough) in the jet stream. Strong high pressure building over the High Plains & Great Lakes regions will continue to send cold, Canadian air into the region through the next couple of days.
KIMT

Scattered snow showers on Friday

Friday will be an interesting day as there will be scattered snow showers moving through, with potential for brief intense snow squalls. This would rapidly reduce visibility, especially factoring in winds of 15-30 mph during the day. Not really expecting much accumulation, considering the snow will be melting as temperatures will be above freezing. After the snow showers pass, we'll get some sunshine to finish off the day.
AZFamily

FORECAST: Warm Saturday, windy Sunday ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny skies and warmer temperatures for Friday after St. Patrick’s Day. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50′s. High pressure will keep the Valley warm and dry through Saturday. Look for clouds moving in from the west, but highs will still be in the mid to upper 80′s.
WYFF4.com

Cold and windy weather conditions impact Upstate farmer's crops

CHESNEE, S.C. — Winter weather patterns brought a lot of issues to the area over the weekend. High winds and freezing temperatures created additional problems for "Hood Farms Peaches & Strawberries" in Chesnee. Mitchell Hood, Owner of Hood Farms Peaches & Strawberries, said he had to prepare to protect...
KELOLAND TV

Windy Today, Cooler Weekend Ahead

It’s a windy morning across much of central and eastern KELOLAND. Wind advisories have been posted for several areas. The wind will be a big factor behind this Red Flag Warning posted for a large portion of KELOLAND. Fire danger will be in the extreme category in many areas.
CBS Baltimore

Showers May Soon Interrupt Maryland’s Warm Weather Pattern

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has been blessed with two beautiful and warm spring-like days—but that good weather will be interrupted tomorrow by clouds and some light rain.  Cooler temperatures will also be felt as winds turn from the south and southwest to the northeast, which will bring in damp Atlantic moisture. Rain may arrive as early as 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. across Central Maryland, but it will be intermittent during the day. The Baltimore area will see about a third to a half-inch of rain during the day. On# WJZ tracking some rain on tap for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DaiK00aqlx — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) March 17, 2022 But the showers should cease by dinnertime. So hopefully everyone’s Saint Patrick’s Day plans will end up dry.  On Friday, the sun will return and temperatures will shoot up into the low to mid-70s. On Saturday, a cold front will cross the region, possibly bringing with it a few showers and maybe even thundershowers. But that weather will still be very mild.  On Sunday, when spring 2022 officially arrives at 11:33 a.m., the sun will return with a cooler afternoon high in the upper 50s.
Williamson Source

Weather: Patchy Frost To Begin Your Sunday

Patchy frost is expected across the mid-state early Sunday and maybe again Monday. Plus the NWS has put out a notice about the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. From the NWS:
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet early week; storm threat returns mid-week

MONDAY: After a stellar weekend, the new work and school week will be a continuation of the nice, warm weather we’ve had. A few patches of fog will be possible, especially south of I-20 early on. Otherwise, expect a cool start in the upper 40s and lower 50s, giving way to afternoon 80s amid mostly sunny skies. We’ll stay quiet and partly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
KLTV

Upshur County tornado victim describes experience as cleanup work continues

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Victims of last week’s tornado in Upshur County continue cleanup efforts with the help of many volunteers. According to the National Weather Service the tornado first touched the ground in a field near the 4200 block of Highway 271 south of Gilmer. And although it was less populated than other areas along the path of destruction there was still major damage to several homes before it crossed Highways 300 and 154.
Comments / 0

