Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs

HAMPTON, Va. — A discussion is underway about potentially closing the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The Department of Veterans Affairs released a new study about the best way to get care to veterans in our area. It noted problems with the current Hampton VA center: the building is aging, it's located in an area where flooding is a problem, and traffic from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel makes the location harder to access.
An organizer of a project to create a memorial for Greene Countians' military service will provide an update on the plans at this week's meeting of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society.
A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday began the years-long process of restructuring its nationwide health care network, an endeavor that will require the president and Congress to sign off before it could begin. The restructuring would mean the closures or consolidations of some medical facilities, likely provoking opposition from communities and […]
Thirty-five Veterans Affairs Medical Centers in 21 different states would be closed or completely reconstructed under a nearly $2 trillion infrastructure overhaul unveiled by department leadership on Monday. In addition, 14 new major VA hospitals would be built along with 140 multi-specialty community-based outpatient clinics. The plan in total would...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some clinics that help New Mexico veterans are in jeopardy after a new recommendation from Washington, D.C. Four New Mexico community-based outpatient clinics, also known as CBOCs, could close and one would relocate. The closures include: Gallup, Las Vegas, Raton and Espanola. The CBOC in Rio...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Local organization Association for US Army hopes to build a new home in Huntsville to highlight Huntsville’s historical artifacts. The group will specifically look to preserve Huntsville’s military heritage. Retired US Army Colonel John Kuenzli is on a mission to make that happen. He,...
The list of potential new names for the nine Army bases currently named for Confederate generals, including Fort Bragg, has been narrowed down to 100 choices. Fort Bragg is named for Gen. Braxton Bragg, who served in the Confederate army and owned a plantation where people were enslaved. Last year,...
Muskogee’s Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center is recommended for closure, rather than transition to an in-patient mental health and treatment center, in a systemwide VA reorganization recommendation released Monday. The recommendation seemed to surprise U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford and 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin,...
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Veteran care in the area could be changing as the Dept. of Veterans Affairs is recommending that the Salem VA Medical Center close and be replaced by a new medical center in Roanoke. According to the report, the Salem VA Medical Center campus has severe...
YORK – A beautiful new veteran memorial has been installed in front of the York County Courthouse. The memorial was created by local artist, Vern Friesen of Henderson. Following the construction of the new courthouse addition and the emergency communications center, it was recognized that there is an open space in that area that could have just been planted to grass or landscaping.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at the West Virginia State Office Building in Clarksburg for a brand new Veterans Assistance Office. Officials believe this location will be a great improvement for all veterans due to increased accessibility. “It’s a lot easier...
It's a day to honor the men and women who served and sacrificed during the longest conflict in United States history. We asked you on social media to share pictures of your family members who served during the war. Lydia Bejarano shared her father, Anthony Bejarano who served in the...
Veterans Affairs officials were on pace to boot 90% of post-9/11 veterans receiving caregivers benefits as part of an ongoing overhaul of the support program before announcing a moratorium on dismissals this week, according to new data released by the department. The figure is far above the 33% estimate VA...
When they left their homes to serve in Iraq and Afghanistan, they were perfectly healthy young people. Now, they are struggling with debilitating and sometimes life-threatening lung diseases. That’s the reality for thousands of U.S. servicemen and women who were exposed to hazardous pollutants from burn pits the military used...
