Funeral for Rich Lorusso today

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis restaurant owner, Rich Lorusso, will be laid to rest today.

The 63-year-old died earlier this month after battling ALS for years. He was the man behind “Lorusso’s Cucina”. He was also well known for donating to local charities for decades.

His funeral is at 10 a.m. this morning at St. Francis Xavier College Church in Midtown.

