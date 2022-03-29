ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Pay Hike for In-Home Health Care Workers Advancing

By Mandy Billings
westerniowatoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) — A House committee has approved a plan to hike the pay for providing in-home care for Iowans with disabilities. The move comes as a federal review...

westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

