SUE-SHI! Boca Raton Sushi Restaurant Sued Over Huge Rent Bill

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Sushi Yama on Glades Road in Boca Raton owes a lot of rent. A lot. At least that’s the claim made in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

Attorneys representing Shadowood Square allege that Sushi Yama, and its owners Tham Khounthavong and Mimala Naovalangsy, owe in excess of $30,000. The restaurant’s lease calls for a minimum base rent of $8,000 per month — suggesting that Sushi Yama hasn’t paid rent in several months.

The 2,000 square foot space was initially leased to the restaurant in September of 2020. The official location is 9845 Glades Road, Bay E02. It is not far from the Shadowood movie theater. The closest cross streets are Glades Road and U.S. 441.

Shadowood Square is represented by Tobin and Reyes in Boca Raton. The suit seeks all rent and attorney fees.

