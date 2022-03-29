ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

SUE-SHI! Boca Raton Sushi Restaurant Sued Over Huge Rent Bill

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 1 day ago
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Sushi Yama on Glades Road in Boca Raton owes a lot of rent. A lot. At least that’s the claim made in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.

Attorneys representing Shadowood Square allege that Sushi Yama, and its owners Tham Khounthavong and Mimala Naovalangsy, owe in excess of $30,000. The restaurant’s lease calls for a minimum base rent of $8,000 per month — suggesting that Sushi Yama hasn’t paid rent in several months.

The 2,000 square foot space was initially leased to the restaurant in September of 2020. The official location is 9845 Glades Road, Bay E02. It is not far from the Shadowood movie theater. The closest cross streets are Glades Road and U.S. 441.

Shadowood Square is represented by Tobin and Reyes in Boca Raton. The suit seeks all rent and attorney fees.

The article SUE-SHI! Boca Raton Sushi Restaurant Sued Over Huge Rent Bill appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

BOCANEWSNOW

Popular Delray Beach Breakfast Restaurant Cited

Multiple Issues Alleged At “Another Broken Egg Cafe” On Linton Blvd. Problems Found During Two Inspections. Third Now Pending… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation did not like the situation at “Another Broken Egg […] The article Popular Delray Beach Breakfast Restaurant Cited appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Living In $3M Boca Raton House Jailed On Shoplifting Charge

SUSPECT: “My Husband Took All My Money.” POLICE: She Stole Clothes For Her Daughter Traveling To New York. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman who lists her home address as a $3.1M home on Long Lake Drive in Long Lake Estates […] The article Woman Living In $3M Boca Raton House Jailed On Shoplifting Charge appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

LAWSUIT CLAIM: Boca Pointe President Illegally Ordered Removal Of $30K Monument

President Of Panache At Boca Pointe Faces Lawsuit From Vice President. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The president of the Panache At Boca Pointe Condominium Owners Association allegedly ordered the removal of the “Panache” entrance monument and spent nearly $30,000 to replace it — […] The article LAWSUIT CLAIM: Boca Pointe President Illegally Ordered Removal Of $30K Monument appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

No Spring Break In Palm Beach County, Cops Issue Nearly 700 Tickets

Police Focused On Stopping Crime, Speeding, Spring Break Annoyance Before It Starts. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is adamant about not letting the horror scenes from Miami Beach play out in PBC. As Miami Beach institutes a “State […] The article No Spring Break In Palm Beach County, Cops Issue Nearly 700 Tickets appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

