Indiana Man Arrested for OWI after Fleeing from Trooper Indiana State Police

Indiana State News

A Palmyra man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning after a Trooper attempted to stop him for speeding.

Trooper Dakota Novak was patrolling southbound on State Road 135 in Harrison County, north of Flatwood Road.

Officer Daniel Evans, with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, was also traveling southbound on State Road 135 and advised he had observed a truck traveling northbound towards Trooper Novak at an extremely high rate of speed. Trooper Novak soon spotted the vehicle and obtained a speed of 75mph in and 55mph zone.

Trooper Novak turned around on the speeding truck and observed it was not slowing down. Trooper Novak also watched as it passed another northbound car. Trooper Novak activated his lights and siren and attempted to catch up to the driver who had turned west onto Hancock Chapel Road and was driving at speeds up to 90mph.

The driver, later identified as Christopher J. Williams, 30, of Palmyra, then turned north onto Crawford Road and continued to speed before turning into a private drive on Crawford Road.

Trooper Novak ordered the Williams out of the vehicle and was eventually able to gain compliance. Officer Evans also arrived on the scene to assist. While talking with Christopher Williams, Trooper Novak detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and began an OWI investigation.

During the investigation, Williams's blood alcohol content was found to be .08%.

As a result of the traffic stop and Investigation, Christopher J. Williams was charged with the following:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle - Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) - Endangerment - Class A Misdemeanor

OWI (.08 - .14BAC)- Class C Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving - Class C Misdemeanor

Christopher Williams was taken to the Harrison County Jail without further incident.