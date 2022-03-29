ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, IN

Indiana Man Arrested for OWI after Fleeing from Trooper

 1 day ago

Indiana Man Arrested for OWI after Fleeing from Trooper

Indiana State News

A Palmyra man was arrested on multiple charges early Sunday morning after a Trooper attempted to stop him for speeding. 

Trooper Dakota Novak was patrolling southbound on State Road 135 in Harrison County, north of Flatwood Road.  

Officer Daniel Evans, with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, was also traveling southbound on State Road 135 and advised he had observed a truck traveling northbound towards Trooper Novak at an extremely high rate of speed. Trooper Novak soon spotted the vehicle and obtained a speed of 75mph in and 55mph zone.  

Trooper Novak turned around on the speeding truck and observed it was not slowing down. Trooper Novak also watched as it passed another northbound car. Trooper Novak activated his lights and siren and attempted to catch up to the driver who had turned west onto Hancock Chapel Road and was driving at speeds up to 90mph.

The driver, later identified as Christopher J. Williams, 30, of Palmyra, then turned north onto Crawford Road and continued to speed before turning into a private drive on Crawford Road.  

Trooper Novak ordered the Williams out of the vehicle and was eventually able to gain compliance.  Officer Evans also arrived on the scene to assist. While talking with Christopher Williams, Trooper Novak detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage and began an OWI investigation.

During the investigation, Williams's blood alcohol content was found to be .08%.  

As a result of the traffic stop and Investigation, Christopher J. Williams was charged with the following: 

  • Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle - Level 6 Felony
  • Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) - Endangerment - Class A Misdemeanor
  • OWI (.08 - .14BAC)- Class C Misdemeanor 
  • Reckless Driving - Class C Misdemeanor

Christopher Williams was taken to the Harrison County Jail without further incident. 

Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
97X

9-Year-Old Boy Turned In Mother To Cops For Drunk Driving

March 21 - Florida woman, Kristin Wiley, was caught in a lie after she told police she had not been drinking and driving. Wiley's 9-year-old son chimed in from the backseat, "Mom, you can’t lie to the police. You did drink." According to Police, the 49-year-old teacher was driving...
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Pound of meth seized, two men arrested by Indiana police

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous drugs, guns and thousands in cash were seized Monday during a search warrant arrest in northern Indiana. Police say a narcotics investigation lead to the arrests of Seth Newcomb, 24, and Lazarus R Hernandez, 20, both from Rochester, Ind. Officers say during their search of the apartment, they found one […]
ROCHESTER, IN
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
