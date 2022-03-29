ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Walkerman & Callinan: Empowering patients at the end of life — S.74

By Commentary
VTDigger
VTDigger
 1 day ago

This commentary is by Betsy Walkerman of Underhill, president of Patient Choices Vermont, and Kim Callinan, CEO of Oregon-based Compassion and Choices.

In January, Willem Jewett, former majority leader of the Vermont House, contacted Patient Choices Vermont because he wanted to express his strong convictions about the importance of passing Senate Bill 74 to improve access to Vermont’s Act 39, our medical aid-in-dying law.

Jewett was in the late stages of terminal cancer and preparing to use Act 39, the law he worked so hard to pass. It is a tribute to his commitment to public service that he chose to take time, literally in his final days, to speak with VTDigger about his experience.

Referring to Act 39, Jewett stated: “At the end of the day, the patient needs to really have control. I’m proud of this one.” (Willem’s video: https://www.patientchoices.org/videos.html ,)

Karen Oelschlaeger was another of the many Vermonters who express deep gratitude that we are one of 10 states, plus Washington, D.C., that empower terminally ill people with the option of medical aid in dying. At the age of 37, Karen was dying from stomach cancer.

She and all of the 116 people who the Vermont Department of Health reports as having qualified so far for medical aid in dying were diagnosed by two doctors as having a terminal illness with six months or less to live, deemed capable of making their own medical decisions, and deemed able to self-administer the medication.

When we interview people like Karen Oelschlaeger, we are struck by the careful consideration they have given to their decisions. Act 39’s rigorous standards have successfully assured that medical aid in dying is available only to competent, qualifying individuals. Time has shown, however, that certain features of the law have the unintended consequence of preventing some people who are otherwise eligible from being able to use it. It is nothing less than tragic that the law creates hurdles that at times are literally torturous for dying people and their families.

Karen Oelschlaeger: “It is hard when you are dying, hospitalized and grieving from this major loss to go through the logistics of (the Act 39 process). It felt like a really, really long time to get through that process. By the time I was talking to the physician, I had thought about it for literally years.” (Karen’s video: https://www.patientchoices.org/videos.html .)

Senate Bill 74, which passed the Senate in January 2022, would make proper use of the law less onerous for dying people. It maintains the strong safeguards while removing unnecessary barriers.

S.74 makes three changes.

  • Telemedicine: S.74 would allow for the patient’s two oral requests required by Act 39 to be made by video telemedicine. Telemedicine would provide great relief to dying patients, many of whom are in pain or have difficulty moving. It would also provide better access to physicians in areas of the state where there are few available.

“I had to physically go and get myself in front of this doctor, which is rough when you are dying. Removal of that requirement (to be in the doctor’s physical presence) would be a huge relief.” — Karen Oelschlaeger.

  • Legal immunity: S.74 would fix a technical error in Act 39, which currently provides explicit legal immunity only for the doctors involved in the process. Because of this defect, the principal pharmacist who fills Act 39 prescriptions requires doctors to sign indemnification agreements prior to filling prescriptions for their patients. Many doctors refuse to sign.

As Dr. Diana Barnard testified before the Senate Health and Welfare Committee in January, she recently had a patient from southern Vermont who had to see a doctor almost two hours away because of this deficiency in the law. Due to all the logistics, the patient missed the window when she could take the medication and her family is haunted by her suffering and lack of access to the aid in dying she had requested.

  • Timeline: S.74 would adjust the steps required to get a prescription. The amendment keeps the mandated 15-day period between the two oral requests but removes an unnecessary and burdensome additional 48-hour delay after the last step in the process, before a prescription can be written.

While 48 hours may not seem like much, for people like Dee Allen, it bordered on preventing her from dying the way she wanted when she was suffering from a rapidly degenerative neurological disease.

“Those 48 hours were a nightmare. Just the sheer emotional toll it took on my mother was so painful to watch,” said Duncan Allen-Burns, son of Dee Allen (Dee Allen’s video: https://www.patientchoices.org/videos.html ),

Medical aid in dying is an important and powerful option in the spectrum of compassionate care toward the end of life. S.74 would alleviate some of the pain and suffering endured by Vermonters who are severely ill and trying to avail themselves of the option of medical aid in dying.

“I couldn’t be more behind her decision, and that’s coming from a place of pure love. We really appreciate the work that you are doing. We’re very thankful our mom was in a state where she got to choose the way she went out,” said Duncan Allen-Burns.

For more information:

www.patientchoices.org

www.compassionandchoices.org

Read the story on VTDigger here: Walkerman & Callinan: Empowering patients at the end of life — S.74 .

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Vermont’s richest hospitals are seeking higher charges. The state’s poorest hospitals are doing without.

Vermont’s three wealthiest hospitals are sounding the alarm over a combined $51 million deficit projected for the current fiscal year, though they ended fiscal year 2021 with a surplus more than triple that amount. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s richest hospitals are seeking higher charges. The state’s poorest hospitals are doing without..
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Lee Russ: Value-based care: A vague solution to the wrong problem

It’s virtually impossible to solve a problem when you ignore all the facts about that problem. Rather than diligently searching for the best solution to the health care problem, we have been trying to find an answer that is politically acceptable, one that won’t unduly upset the people and businesses that profit from the current system. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lee Russ: Value-based care: A vague solution to the wrong problem.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

State downgrades vaccine dashboard to weekly schedule

The Vermont Department of Health announced Wednesday that it would no longer publish daily updates to its Covid-19 vaccine dashboard. Instead, the department plans to update the dashboard each Wednesday. The dashboard first debuted in 2021, at a time when tens of thousands of Vermonters were receiving their first Covid...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Underhill, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Oregon State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Local
Vermont Health
City
Washington, VT
VTDigger

Vermont discontinues mobile clinic for children

While some families can get these evaluations — which can take two hours — at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, both academic medical centers have waits of as much as a year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont discontinues mobile clinic for children.
BURLINGTON, VT
beckershospitalreview.com

Best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern US — 21 make the list

Becker's has compiled a list of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Eastern U.S. using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS. The HCAHPS summary star rating is the average of the star ratings of the 10 topic-specific HCAHPS measures. The rating combines...
HEALTH SERVICES
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willem Jewett
B98.5

Daylight Saving Time Could Be Permanent In Maine / New Hampshire

When I first saw this, I had to take a look at the calendar to make sure that it was not April 1st... It's not. This is real. According to News Center Maine, a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act passed the United States' Senate on Tuesday. Next, it will go up for debate in the House. If it passes there, it will end up on President Biden's desk.
MAINE STATE
KSAT 12

Bone marrow donation bonds San Antonio nurse, patient for life

SAN ANTONIO – Every day for the last seven years, Dorothy “Dot” Ward has called the apheresis center at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center her office. “We actually do is collect peripheral blood stem cells from donors that have become a DNA genetic match for patients that are suffering some form of blood cancer,” Ward, a cellular therapy nurse, said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Pain And Suffering#Walkerman Callinan#Patient Choices Vermont#Compassion And Choices#The Vermont House
VTDigger

Gifford to host health care decisions open house

RANDOLPH, Vt., March 28, 2022— Preparing for the unknown can feel daunting but your family, friends and health care providers need to know what your wishes are should you not be able to voice them. That’s why Gifford is hosting a Health Care Decisions Open House on Thursday, April 14th from 1-4 p.m. at Gifford Medical Center’s conference room.
VTDigger

Hank Kim: Vermont’s pension sky is not falling

We measured 30-year unfunded liabilities against 30-year personal income (the best measure for revenue capacity) for all 5,000 state and local pension plans. These liabilities equal about 0.6% of personal income. In Vermont this figure is 0.4%. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hank Kim: Vermont’s pension sky is not falling.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Empowering women in the state's construction industry

California’s workforce was weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic and while we are regaining many jobs, we have a long road ahead. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, men have largely recouped their labor force losses, while more than 1 million fewer women were in the labor force in January 2022 compared to February 2020.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy