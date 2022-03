Richardson’s Council District Boundary Commission recommended a boundary map during its March 22 meeting that will be forwarded to the City Council for consideration. The nine-member commission deliberated between two options heading into its meeting and ended up selecting Option A in a 7-1 vote. Commission member Gary Beach was the lone dissenting vote, with member Ken Southard not in attendance. Both options were made available online prior to the meeting.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO