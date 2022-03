The new iPad Air, now in its fifth generation, was only just released into the wild on Friday, and you can already grab a discount on the retail price. Amazon's reduced the starting price for this stunning new tablet by $29.01 from $599 to $569.99. OK, so it's only a saving of 5%, but it's almost impossible to expect more on an Apple tablet that's only just been released. And the deal is available on all but one of the five colours on the 64GB WiFi configuration of the new tablet – though you'll probably need to be quick to be guarantee the colour you want.

RETAIL ・ 10 DAYS AGO