Broward County, FL

Crashes Involving Rolled Over Tractor-Trailers Close Lanes of U.S. 27 in Broward

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo early morning crashes involving rolled over tractor-trailers closed lanes of U.S. 27 in Broward County early Tuesday. Chopper footage showed the crashes, which took place just north of I-595...

6 teen girls die in crash with tractor-trailer in Oklahoma, officials say

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP/KXII/CBS Newspath/KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma. Highway patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.
I-95 reopens after fiery tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-95 South in Stafford County Wednesday morning. At 8:32 a.m., troopers responded to the crash that occurred at mile marker 135. Troopers say a tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it ran off the right side of the...
Employee accused of forging signature at car dealership cleared

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Forgery charges against an employee at a Miami Shores car dealership have officially been dropped. Sofia Pinedo, a finance manager at Tropical Chevrolet, was arrested in February. She was accused of forging signatures on documents for the purchase of a car worth more than $50,000.
Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
Driver Accused in Deadly Hollywood Crash Staying in Jail

The man accused of being behind the wheel during a crash in Hollywood that killed a 20-year-old woman and seriously injured her friend is being held in jail on no bond, a judge ordered. Connor Tyson, 20, faces several charges in the Sept. 17 crash, including vehicular homicide, reckless driving...
Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
Who are they? 2 men shot and killed on Broward County bus remembered

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One man was an up-and-coming rap artist from Lauderdale Lakes, the other the father of three from Hollywood. Two different men with two different lives, but for their families, the pain is the same. Both were killed on a Broward County Transit bus when they were shot by another passenger with a semi-automatic gun.
Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen was taken to...
Curfew On Miami Beach After Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Following Spring Break Shootings

MIAMI BEACH (CBS Miami) – After a busy spring break weekend marred by two shootings in the entertainment district, Miami Beach is taking action. Monday afternoon, Mayor Dan Gelber, City Manager Alina Hudak, Police Chief Richard Clements, and city commissioners announced a state of emergency and new specific measures for spring break crowd control. “We’re signing an executive order that is going to implement a curfew at midnight beginning Wednesday night, Thursday morning at 12:01, going through the weekend,” said Gelber. The curfew will be in effect for 23rd Street to Southpoint Drive from the ocean to the bay. There will be a meeting...
POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home

Seventh Graders Repeatedly Shot At Sixth Grader With Orbeez Gel Gun, A Felony In Florida. Father Of Victim Continues To Change His Mind About Charges. Prosecutors Awaiting Final Decision. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office continues its […] The article POLICE REPORT: Teens Shot Seven Bridges Child Repeatedly, Followed Him Home appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
