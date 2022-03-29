ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County kicks off 2022 construction season with $67M in projects; here's a list of them

 1 day ago
The Road Commission for Oakland County said it has kicked off its 2022 construction season, with $67 million in projects spread out around the county.

According to the RCOC, there are many resurfacing projects, as well as the construction of six new roundabouts, paving of gravel roads, replacing bridges and more.

The commission also said this year's construction project will include five projects to add high-friction surface treatment to roads which is expected to reduce the likelihood of run-off-the-road crashes.

“In a continuation of the efforts of the last five years, this year’s program includes a lot of work that will significantly improve road safety and condition across the county,” RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said.

Kolar said there are more projects this year and across the state due to an increase in state road funding from a 2015 law, with the full amount arriving this year.

“While we still have a lot of work to do on our roads, construction programs like this one, and the improvements we have made over the last five years, mean the roads are in far better condition than they otherwise would have been,” Kolar said.

Below you'll find a list of all the projects in Oakland County

Oakland County Road Commission 2022 Projects by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

